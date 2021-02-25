West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Manchester City

February 25, 2021 By 2 Comments
The banner headline game in the Premier League this weekend, based off just table position, is West Ham visiting Manchester City. No really, it is! It’s first versus fourth as the Irons, who finished just above the relegation zone last season, are true top four contenders this season.

Of course, Chelsea vs Manchester United is the big brand, headliner fixture of the weekend, but that’s a match-up of second versus fifth. Given what we know of the team news, let’s take a look at what kind of team David Moyes might put out at City on Saturday.

West Ham United at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sat Feb 27, 12:30 GMT, City of Manchester Stadium

Team News:   West Ham United      Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions:   West Ham United      Manchester City

PL Form Guide:  West Ham United WWDWL     Manchester City WWWWW

PL Position: Irons  4th,  45pts   Manchester City 1st, 59 pts

Odds: Hammers  +1100  Draw +500   Manchester City -455

The Hammers have one of the finest midfields in the league, and quite possibly the world in Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek. Their dominance in defensiveness and controlling the ball is a huge reason for their fine form and big surge up the table this season.

However, this is a massive massive test in Man City, so the odds are certainly long against them.

Starting XI Prediction at Manchester City

Fabianski, Cresswell, Fredericks, Dawson, Coufal; Rice, Soucek; Benrahma, Lingard, Bowen; Antonio

Prediction: Manchester City 2, West Ham United 0

There are many reasons for City’s recent dominance lately, but first and foremost is the fact that they just don’t concede goals. It’s hard to enough to even get shots, or quality chances for that matter, because Pep Guardiola’s side is typically dominant with possession.

Comments

  1. Thunderpants says
    February 25, 2021 at 10:59 AM

    2 right backs, 1 centre half, 1 left back. What shape are you predicting?

  2. Armo says
    February 25, 2021 at 12:24 PM

    No Diop????? What is the thinking here?

