While it’s almosr certain West Ham United wont finish in the top four, and that’s very disappointing considering where they were in the table during April, one must look at those expectations within the proper context.
Last season the Hammers were just able to survive and stay up in the top flight, so entering this term, any kind of European football would be considered a huge accomplishment. The UEL qualification is still there for them, provided they take care of business and get help. The next step is a trip to already relegated West Brom on Wednesday night.
West Ham United at West Bromwich FYIs
Kickoff: Wed May 19, 8:15 pm, The Hawthorns Stadium
Team news for both sides: go here
Form Guide: West Ham WLLWLD West Brom WLDDLL
PL Position: West Ham 7th, 59 pts West Brom 19th, 26 pts
Odds: West Ham -159 West Brom +400 Draw +300
So let’s take a look at who might be in the first 11, for both sides, in the midweek battle at the Hawthorns. Go west young man, go west.
West Ham United Starting Lineup Prediction at West Brom
Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lingard, Benrahma; Antonio
West Bromwich Albion Starting Lineup Prediction vs West Ham
Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend; Phillips, Gallagher, Yokuslu, Maitland-Niles; Pereira; Diagne
Prediction: West Ham 2, West Brom 0
It’s crunch time, and only one of these two teams has anything left to play for. It also happens to be the more talented and higher priced side, so we’re backing them in this one.
