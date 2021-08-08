2021-22 West Ham United Season Preview, Prospectus

One of the best feel good stories of this past Premier League season was David Moyes and his West Ham United side challenging for the European qualification places right to the death last season.
A couple of astute pieces of business this summer sees an upgrade between the posts for the Hammers and the pick up of a very reliable central defender in Craig Dawson. from newly promoted Watford. Elsewhere, the invaluable experience that Declan Rice picked up this summer during England’s incredible run to the Euro 2020 title game will hold him in good stead, and with that turn the Hammers midfield up a notch.
He’s Here
Thierry Nevers (Reading)
Pierre Ekwah Elimby (Chelsea)
Armstrong Oko-Flex (Celtic) Free
Craig Dawson (Watford) 2.3M
Alphonse Areola (PSG) LOAN
He’s Gone
Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton)
Sean Adarkwa (released)
Olatunji Akinola (released)
Samuel Caiger (released)
Alfie Lewis (released)
Joshua Okotcha (released)
Joseph Anang (Stevenage) Loan
Felipe Anderson (Lazio) 3M
Fabian Balbuena (Dynamo Moscow) FREE
Nathan Trott (Nancy) Loan
Bottom Line
I genuinely think that if the Hammers can stay relatively injury-free this season they can be right there in the thick of it, or just below. Maybe a nice, glorious domestic cup run can add some silverware in the West Ham trophy cabinet this year again?
Finally? Dare to dream Hammers fans, who haven’t had much to get excited about since that magical 1980-81 season. The glory days of the 1960s and 1970s are a very long time ago.
Finish Last Year – 6th
Predicted Finish This Year – 8th
2021/22 Premier League Season Preview Series
Predicted Table Chelsea UnitedFollow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind