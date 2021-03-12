West Ham Team News, Starting XI Prediction at Man United

David Moyes got a very nice severance package when he was sacked as Manchester United manager in April of 2014, and the team seems to be proverbially collecting on it ever since. Moyes hasn’t managed any team to a win over United since before he took the Old Trafford gig. His last W came August 20, 2012, when his Everton beat United 1-0 at Goodison Park in the season opener.
He lasted just seven months at United, before being paid millions of pounds to go away and not manage the club anymore. Since then United have five wins and two draws against Moyes-managed teams. However, his current West Ham United side currently sits fourth in the Premier League table, and have enough quality to break this spell.
Manchester United vs West Ham United FYIs
Team News: United West Ham
Starting XI Predictions: United West Ham
Kickoff: 8:15pm GMT Sun March 14
TV: NBCSN, Stream: NBCSports.com
Odds: -121 United win. +250 draw +325 West Ham win
West Ham Team News
Winger Jesse Lingard cannot play against his parent club, due to the terms of his loan deal. Jarrod Bowen or Ben Johnson will likely come back into the side to replace him.
Meanwhile Angelo Ogbonna, Andriy Yarmolenko, Arthur Masuaku, and Darren Randolph have been ruled out as injury absentees. Ryan Fredericks (groin injury) is a doubt.
West Ham United Starting XI Prediction (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Aaron Cresswell, Issa Diop, Craig Sawson, Vladimir Coufal; Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek; Ben Johnson, Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen; Michail Antonio
