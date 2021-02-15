West Ham United Starting XI Prediction, Team News vs Sheffield United

Just last season, Liverpool finished 15 slots and 60 points ahead of West Ham United in the Premier League table. Should the Hammers beat Sheffield United tomorrow night, and they are heavily favored to do so, they’ll leapfrog Liverpool, by two points and enter the top four.
David Moyes, yes, David Moyes has the Irons in the fire right now, leading the club in their most exciting and succesful season in a very long time. Their opponents are on a hot streak of their own, relatively speaking, rebounding from a historically awful beginning, and now threatening to start climbing the table.
West Ham United vs Sheffield United FYIs
Kickoff: 6pm GMT Monday, Feb 15, London Stadium
TV: NBCSN (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)
Online: NBCSports.com
Form Guide: Sheffield WLWLWL West Ham WWWLWD
Odds: Sheffield +380, Draw +260, West Ham -139
Referee: Simon Hooper
Team News
Angelo Ogbonna is out with an ankle sprain while Fabian Balbuena is a question mark due to a calf strain. Darren Randolph is doubtful due to an unspecified knock. Andriy Yarmolenko faces a late fitness test due to an issue with his knee while Arthur Masuaku remains out of commission.
Moyes hopes Michail Antonio will be ready to go as the centre forward missed the FA Cup loss to Manchester United due to fatigue. Issa Diop is expected to be available after having recovered from a concussion.
West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Sheffield United
Fabianski, Cresswell, Fredericks, Dawson, Coufal; Rice, Soucek; Benrahma, Lingard, Bowen; Antonio
Prediction: West Ham United 2, Sheffield United 0
The Hammers have cooled off a little since getting 2021 off to a rip roaring start, but I think they’ll have plemty enough to take all three points from this one.
