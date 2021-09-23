West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Leeds United

After a mixed week that saw West Ham United trade victories with Manchester United, the Hammers now turn their attention to a weekend clash with the struggling West Yorkshire club Leeds United. The Londoners will be looking to pile on the misery, as Bielsa’s side is still looking for its first Premier League win this season.
Spirits have been lifted at WHUFC after their performance in the Carabao Cup and David Moyes will have to have his side switched on in order to capitalize on any momentum that they might have gained this week.
Leeds United vs West Ham United FYIs:
Kick-off time: 3:00 PM GMT, 25 September, Saturday
Form Guide (Premier League): Leeds (LDDLD) West Ham (WWDDL)
After an impressive clean sheet in the Carabao Cup, Alphonse Areola could come in for Lukasz Fabianski here and make his first Premier League appearance for West Ham. The Hammers have two very good goalkeepers to choose from at the moment and are spoilt for choice.
The entire back four from their last Premier League game should return here after getting a rest in the midweek League Cup clash.
One of the best right-backs in the league, Vladimir Coufal, will start despite playing more minutes than the coaching staff would have liked after the Ryan Fredericks injury in the mid-week clash. In the left-back spot, Aaron Cresswell will return too.
In the centre of defence, Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna will continue to develop their centre back partnership.
It is harsh on the defence that kept a clean sheet mid-week, but the quality of the first choice backline demands that it be reinstated.
The defensive midfield pivot of Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice will line up in the middle of the park.
Ahead of them Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen should play out wide, whilst Pablo Fornals should line up in the attacking midfield position through the middle, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Nikola Vlasic is close to being given a start in this one.
After fielding a makeshift forward line in both fixtures against Manchester United, David Moyes will be delighted to have Michail Antonio leading the line once again after he missed the Premier League clash through suspension due to his red card against Southampton.
He was rested for the League Cup clash at Old Trafford and should be raring to go for this one. Michail will be keen to finally score a goal in a league fixture against Leeds, having failed to score against them in 9 previous attempts in League match-ups.
The return to their familiar shape, accompanied by the return of Michail Antonio should see the Hammers secure an away victory here.
Predicted West Ham Starting XI vs Leeds (4-2-3-1):
Alphonse Areola, Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio
