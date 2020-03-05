West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Arsenal FC

The Saturday slate of Premier League fixtures includes a London derby between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at the Emirates. The Irons have lost five in a row away from the London Stadium, conceding 12 goals in those matches, after having given up only 11 in their previous nine road games.
In short, they’ll really have to sharpen up defensively, if they are to avoid getting the drop to the Championship. As it currently stands they’re in the penultimate safety position, but that’s only due to tie-breakers. The margin for error is still razor thin as they’re level on points with AFC Bournemouth, who reside in the drop zone.
West Ham United Starting XI Prediction:
Fabianski; Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell; Snodgrass, Rice, Noble, Soucek; Masuaku; Antonio
Arsenal FC vs West Ham United FC FYIs
Starting XI Predictions for both sides: West Ham Arsenal
Team news for both sides: go to this link
March 7, 3pm, Emirates Stadium
TV/Streaming: N/A
Form Guide: Arsenal WWDDD West Ham United WLLDL
Result Probability: Arsenal FC win 61%, Draw 23%, West Ham United win 16%
Prediction: Arsenal FC 2, West Ham United 1
