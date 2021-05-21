West Ham United hosts Southampton FC on Championship Sunday in a match that will see the Hammers focusing on trying to clinch Europa League qualification.
A result against the lower table south coast club means that the Irons can avoid Europa Conference League and go to the second tier continental competition instead of the third tier tourney. That’s a huge win considering where they finished last season, when manager David Moyes was just happy to keep his side up in the Premiership.
Championship Sunday FYIs
Kickoff: Sun May 23, 4pm, London Stadium
Team News for Both Sides: go here
PL Position: West Ham United 6th, 58 pts Southampton FC 14th, 43 pts
PL Form Guide: West Ham United WDLWL Southampton FC LWWLD
Odds: West Ham United +140 Southampton FC +350 Draw +290
For this one, expect Moyes to go field his strongest team possible and for Saints to do the same. It’s Championship Sunday, so that means you got to leave it all out on the pitch.
This fixture is one that is flying under the radar a bit, and might end up more exciting that most might expect on Sunday.
West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton FC
Darren Randolph, Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen, Jesse Lingard, Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio
Prediction: West Ham United 1, Southampton FC 0
Look for the Hammers to get the result, and hold off Spurs for the final Europa League qualification position.
