2021 West Ham United Summer Transfer Window Report Card

An incredible summer transfer window is over. Whilst it was slow to get going due to the various international tournaments during June and July, it turned into one of the more wild rides in Premier League transfer window history. It had everything from records being broken to legends returning home. With that in mind, let’s take a look at how some of the less prominent sides in the Premier League fared this year.
The Hammers have had a quietly brilliant transfer window. The permanent departure of the sometimes sensational Felipe Anderson was the only low point. But even that has an asterisk because he was always leaving permanently this summer.
The incomings are where they have pulled off a massive coup. I am going out on a limb here. I think Kurt Zouma will be one of the most successful transfers in the Premier League this season.
He is a Premier League title winner, multiple times over, Champions League winner and part of the star-studded French squad for the upcoming World Cup qualification matches. Alphonse Areola is a massive upgrade between the posts also.
I have said before that West Ham reached their ceiling last season and it will take something special to improve on last year’s 6th place. I stand by that.
But another transfer window like the one they have had might just change that.
In
- Thierry Nevers (Reading)
- Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow)
- Pierre Ekwah Elimby (Chelsea)
- Armstrong Oko-Flex (Celtic) Free
- Craig Dawson (Watford)
- Alphonse Areola (PSG)
- Kurt Zouma (Chelsea)
- Alex Kral (Spartak Moscow) Loan
Out
- Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton)
- Fabian Balbuena (released)
- Sean Adarkwa (released)
- Olatunji Akinola (released)
- Samuel Caiger (released)
- Alfie Lewis (released)
- Joshua Okotcha (released)
- Joseph Anang (Stevenage) Loan
- Felipe Anderson (Lazio)
- Nathan Trott (Nancy)
TRANSFER WINDOW GRADE – A
SIGNING OF THE WINDOW – KURT ZOUMA
