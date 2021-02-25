West Ham Team News vs Man City: Ogbonna, Yarmolenko, Masuaku

In the words of a famous ’90s hip-hop superstar “here comes the hammer.” Yes, it looks like West Ham United are truly here to stay, in regards to the Premier League top four race this season.

Sitting two points ahead of Chelsea for the fourth and final Champions League qualification slot, they’re only four points off the pace for second. However, this weekend brings a massive challenge, a trip to league leading Manchester City, who’ve won a record setting 19 in a row.

West Ham United at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sat Feb 27, 12:30 GMT, City of Manchester Stadium

Team News:   West Ham United      Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions:   West Ham United      Manchester City

PL Form Guide:  West Ham United WWDWL     Manchester City WWWWW

PL Position:  West Ham United  4th,  45pts   Manchester City 1st, 59 pts

Odds: West Ham United  +1100  Draw +500   Manchester City -455

West Ham United Team News

Citing that same Oakland born MC: “alright stop, hammer time.” Manager David Moyes, having his finest season since probably his Everton days, will be without the services of three key players here. Angelo Ogbonna (ankle), Andriy Yarmolenko (knee) and Arthur Masuaku (knee) are all out injured.

Prediction: Manchester City 2, West Ham United 0

There are many reasons for City’s recent dominance lately, but first and foremost is the fact that they just don’t concede goals. It’s hard to enough to even get shots, or quality chances for that matter, because Pep Guardiola’s side is typically dominant with possession.

