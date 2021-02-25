West Ham Team News vs Man City: Ogbonna, Yarmolenko, Masuaku

In the words of a famous ’90s hip-hop superstar “here comes the hammer.” Yes, it looks like West Ham United are truly here to stay, in regards to the Premier League top four race this season.
Sitting two points ahead of Chelsea for the fourth and final Champions League qualification slot, they’re only four points off the pace for second. However, this weekend brings a massive challenge, a trip to league leading Manchester City, who’ve won a record setting 19 in a row.
West Ham United at Manchester City FYIs
Kickoff: Sat Feb 27, 12:30 GMT, City of Manchester Stadium
Team News: West Ham United Manchester City
Starting XI Predictions: West Ham United Manchester City
PL Form Guide: West Ham United WWDWL Manchester City WWWWW
PL Position: West Ham United 4th, 45pts Manchester City 1st, 59 pts
Odds: West Ham United +1100 Draw +500 Manchester City -455
West Ham United Team News
Citing that same Oakland born MC: “alright stop, hammer time.” Manager David Moyes, having his finest season since probably his Everton days, will be without the services of three key players here. Angelo Ogbonna (ankle), Andriy Yarmolenko (knee) and Arthur Masuaku (knee) are all out injured.
Prediction: Manchester City 2, West Ham United 0
There are many reasons for City’s recent dominance lately, but first and foremost is the fact that they just don’t concede goals. It’s hard to enough to even get shots, or quality chances for that matter, because Pep Guardiola’s side is typically dominant with possession.
