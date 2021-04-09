West Ham United vs Leicester City: Starting XI Predictions

April 8, 2021 By Leave a Comment
Share

Leicester City travel to West Ham United on Sunday in a match-up of the third and fourth place teams in the table. It’s possible that the result of this game might just blow up the entire top four race.

It’s a match-up of two sides that usually aren’t in the race for the top four, but one, if not both, could end up taking a Champions League spot for next year away from the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur etc. In other words, there is a lot on the line here.

Leicester City at West Ham United FYIs

Kickoff:  Sunday April 11, 1pm, London Stadium

Team news for both sides: go here

Premier League Position, Form Guide: Leicester City 3rd, 56 pts, LDWWL    West Ham 4th, 52 pts, LWLDW

Odds: Leicester City +140,  West Ham +195, Draw +225

Stream: Peacock Premium

No more build-up is needed, so without further ado, let’s take a look at who the two managers, David Moyes and Brendan Rodgers, are likely to select in their respective first teams for this clash.

Leicester City Starting XI Prediction (3-4-1-2):

Schmeichel; Amartey, Evans, Fofana; Ricardo Pereira, Tielemans, Ndidi, Castagne; Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction (4-2-3-1):

Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Noble, Soucek; Bowen, Lingard, Fornals; Benrahma

jesse lingard

Prediction: West Ham 3, Leicester City 2

Credit David Moyes, the much maligned manager has turned his career around nicely, and he think he’s well positioned to strategize his way to a mild upset here.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News NowBanks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGNSports IllustratedChicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

Powered by
Filed Under: Football/Soccer

Speak Your Mind

en_USEnglish
en_USEnglish