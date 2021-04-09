West Ham United vs Leicester City: Starting XI Predictions

Leicester City travel to West Ham United on Sunday in a match-up of the third and fourth place teams in the table. It’s possible that the result of this game might just blow up the entire top four race.
It’s a match-up of two sides that usually aren’t in the race for the top four, but one, if not both, could end up taking a Champions League spot for next year away from the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur etc. In other words, there is a lot on the line here.
Leicester City at West Ham United FYIs
Kickoff: Sunday April 11, 1pm, London Stadium
Premier League Position, Form Guide: Leicester City 3rd, 56 pts, LDWWL West Ham 4th, 52 pts, LWLDW
Odds: Leicester City +140, West Ham +195, Draw +225
Stream: Peacock Premium
No more build-up is needed, so without further ado, let’s take a look at who the two managers, David Moyes and Brendan Rodgers, are likely to select in their respective first teams for this clash.
Leicester City Starting XI Prediction (3-4-1-2):
Schmeichel; Amartey, Evans, Fofana; Ricardo Pereira, Tielemans, Ndidi, Castagne; Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy
West Ham United Starting XI Prediction (4-2-3-1):
Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Noble, Soucek; Bowen, Lingard, Fornals; Benrahma
Prediction: West Ham 3, Leicester City 2
Credit David Moyes, the much maligned manager has turned his career around nicely, and he think he’s well positioned to strategize his way to a mild upset here.
