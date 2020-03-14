West Ham United Exec Wants Premier League Season Nullified

Congratulations West Ham United Vice-Chairman Karren Brady, you’re set to possibly become the all-time number one enemy of Liverpool FC supporters. Brady, in an editorial in the Sun, wrote in favor of having the 2019-20 Premier League season to be nullified.
As it currently stands, the Hammers are out of the relegation zone, but only so via goal difference. So it’s really not in Brady’s interest to have the whole 2019-20 season totally wiped out. Well, she looks at it a different way, and no, it’s not about trying to spite Liverpool (although it absolutely does), who are likely to be named Premier League champions via meeting next week.
“There is no dodging the possibility that all levels in the EFL as well as the Premier League will have to be cancelled and this season declared null and void because if the players can’t play the games can’t go ahead,” Brady wrote in her op-ed.
“The PL hopes that an interlude of three weeks from will enable it to restart but that may well be dreamland. Perhaps scrubbing the European Championship could provide more time to complete the season into the summer but that is also a giant ‘if’. As games in both the PL and in the EFL are affected, the only fair and reasonable thing to do is declare the whole season null and void.”
“Who knows who would have gone down or come up if the games have not actually been played in full? A huge blow to Liverpool who might be robbed of their first title in 30 years.”
Once again, the Sun presents a message that will incense LFC supporters. Once again Liverpool fans have every right to be totally outraged.
Maybe Brady fears a restart of the season, and the possibility that continuation of play could see the Irons fall back into the drop zone. Who knows? This all continues to be a very fluid situation.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind