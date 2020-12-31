West Ham at Everton Team News: James, Allan, Richarlison, Antonio

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has joined his Liverpool and Manchester United counterparts in downplaying the Premier League title talk. Asked if his side is really in the mix for winning that massive trophy, he responded:
“No. I think realistically, we have to say no. We are really pleased to be where we are, but I think that our target hasn’t changed. There’s a lot of competition in the Premier League and a lot of fantastic teams. We’re happy to be second, but our target is to play in Europe next season. That hasn’t changed.”
West Ham United at Everton FYIs
Kickoff: 5:30 pm GMT Fri Jan 1, Goodison Park
TV: NBCSN (USA), Online Streaming: NBCSports.com
Odds: Everton win -106, West Ham win +275, Draw +250
League Position: Everton 4th, 29 pts West Ham 10th, 23 pts
As the boss said there, the goal at Goodison Park is just to qualify for Champions League, or at the very least, Europa League.
However, tomorrow’s match puts the Toffees level on games played with their arch-rivals across Stanley Park, and winning it puts them just one point behind the league leaders and reigning champions.
Let’s look at the team news for both sides, starting with the visiting Hammers. Michail Antonio is a doubt here, due to a thigh problem while Arthur Masuaku is out of commission with a knee injury.
Flipping over to the Toffees, Richarlison (concussion), Allan (hamstring), Lucas Digne (ankle), Fabian Delph (thigh) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf) are all out with injuries while James Rodriguez (calf) is doubtful.
Prediction: Everton 1, West Ham 0
David Moyes won’t have a real answer to all the advantages the Toffees possess.
