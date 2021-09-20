West Ham Team News, Starting XI Prediction at Man United (EFL Cup)

We’ll do this again in midweek! It’s rare for a road side player to get cheers when he scores the game winning goal, but that’s exactly what happened when Jesse Lingard provided a story book ending to his own personal story yesterday in Manchester United’s 2-1 Premier League victory at West Ham.
Not sure what manager David Moyes was really thinking when he brought Mark Noble on, while he was still in his tracksuit, to take the potentially game-saving penalty with what was close to the last kick of the game.
Manchester United at West Ham United League Cup FYIs
Kickoff: Sun, Sept. 21, Old Trafford
Team News United West Ham
Starting XI Predictions United West Ham
Yes, it is his last season, and indeed he is a club legend of sorts, but c’mon. There’s a reason this was David de Gea’s first save off a pen in seven years. Now the two teams will tussle again in red hot League/EFL/Carabao Cup action.
Team News
Michail Antonio returns rested and ready, after having served a suspension this week. He’ll slot straight back into the first team and lead the line, meaning that Winston Reid is now the only confirmed injury absentee for the Hammers.
This leaves Moyes with the option to do a lot of squad rotation in this one, but at that same time, start some key players that might give them a good chance of winning. As you obviously know, the Irons have really struggled in this series.
West Ham United Starting XI Prediction
Areola; Fredericks, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku; Kral, Noble; Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Benrahma; Antonio
League Cup Prediction: United 2, West Ham 1
United have owned this series as of late, and it’s just hard to pick against them at home.
