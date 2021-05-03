West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Burnley FC

When David Moyes and West Ham United travel to Burnley tomorrow night, they’ll do so with the high probability of at least a couple of key players returning to the fold. Having dropped their last two in the league, it’s looking like they might have to settle for Europa League football next season, unless they win out and get some help.
Even the UEL would be a massive step forward though, when you consider where the Hammers were last season, just happy to stay up. Let’s take a look at who Moyes may have in his first team.
West Ham United at Burnley FC FYIs
Kickoff: May 3, 8:15, Turf Moor
West Ham Team News: go here
PL Position: West Ham 6th 55 points, Burnley 16th, 36 points
TV: Sky Sports
Referee: Anthony Taylor
Odds: West Ham 23/18, Burnley 23/10, Draw 13/5
Form Guide: West Ham LDWWLL Burnley DWLLLW
Injuries have taken their toll on the east London side as of late, as we all knew it eventually would. However, getting Arthur Masuaku and Declan Rice back into the first 11 would really go a long way towards helping them get a result here.
Expect Moyes to go with as strong a first team as possible on Monday night.
West Ham United (3-4-2-1) Starting XI Prediction at Burnley FC
Fabianski; Ogbonna, Diop, Dawson; Coufal, Masuaku, Soucek, Rice; Fornals; Bowen, Lingard
West Ham 1, Burnley 0
It might not be the prettiest, but I think the London club will get a result here.
