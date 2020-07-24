West Ham United Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Aston Villa

July 24, 2020
West Ham United, by virtue of their draw at Manchester United last night, have secured safety in the top flight for next season. Although it wasn’t convincing, and it went down to nearly the end of the season, manager David Moyes accomplished exactly what he was tasked to do.

As for their opponents on Championship Sunday, Aston Villa, it’s a totally different story. The Villans scored a surprising win over Arsenal, and now find themselves temporarily out of the drop zone on goal differential. In order to stay there, they must achieve a better result than both Watford and Bournemouth this weekend.

The intrigue doesn’t stop there however, Villa can win and still get relegated. How? Watford are only one goal behind Villa on goal differential, so if both sides win, but Villa beat Arsenal by a scoreline that puts them +2 on AVFC on the day, well, the Hornets will survive instead.

Moyes could play his strongest potential lineup here in order to finish the season with a victory. He has no new injury concerns to speak of. We also might see some reserves and youth get a little playing time here as well.

For Villa, Ahmed Elmohamady left the win over Arsenal with a hamstring injury but Frederic Guilbert deputized well. Wesley and Tom Heaton remain out long term.

Aston Villa at West Ham United FYIs

Kickoff: 11am ET, 4pm BST Sunday, July 26, Olympic Stadium, London

TV, streams: NBCSN, NBCSports.com

Odds: Draw +245, Aston Villa +123, West Ham United +220

Position: West Ham United  38 points, 15th    Aston Villa 34 points, 17th

Prediction: West Ham 2, Aston Villa 2

