Is Wayne Rooney’s Managerial Start at Derby County a Success?

As far as footballers go, Wayne Rooney is right at the top of the list of players who are all time English greats. Not only is he the most decorated goal scorer in England’s international history, but he has over 100 caps to his name. Combine this with his club form – Rooney has won everything from Premier League titles to Champions Leagues and World Club Championships – and you can understand why Derby fans were excited about his appointment.
But many former-players-turned-managers have not succeeded. The question is, will the Manchester United man be a hit? The current evidence seems to suggest so.
Out of the Mire?
The Championship is an unpredictable division, and predictions only make people look like fools. Still, the people who understand these things better than anyone else – the bookies, seem to believe that Rooney’s men are almost out of the mire. According to the EFL Championship 2020/21 betting for relegation, Derby County doesn’t even appear on the form, while fellow strugglers Birmingham and Sheffield Wednesday are evens and 11/10 respectively.
Meanwhile, the betting companies are quietly confident that a top 12 finish is within the Rams’ grasp since they are valued at 4/1. Considering that Derby County are 19th and only three points above the relegation places, this is strong evidence that they will survive. After all, they have a game in hand on Queens Park Rangers, and two on Huddersfield Town, which could propel them above both in the table.
Light at the End of the Tunnel
There’s no doubt that the future isn’t secure just yet, and Derby County fans won’t be counting their chickens anytime soon. Still, the ex-Everton and Manchester United striker has brought glimpses of light to the Pride Park Stadium through his impressive string of results.
Since Rooney took over, Derby have only lost four times out of 14 matches. In comparison, the Rams had won one of their last 11 fixtures under Phillip Cocu before his contract was terminated.
That left Derby six points adrift after defeat to Middlesbrough. Goals are still hard to come by – despite scoring two against Boro in a redemptive win – but the team has a solid backbone – they kept eight clean sheets in 14 games – and should showcase their talents next season if they survive. The fact they are 45/1 to finish in the top six this season is evidence enough for the bookies.
The Temperament
Rooney played in an era when money wasn’t an issue. He’s a wealthy young man and doesn’t have to go into management to take care of his family, unlike some former stars. However, he’s taken the plunge because he wants to test himself against the best English football has to offer. For Sir Alex Ferguson, that’s enough to suggest he will be successful at Derby and elsewhere.
The most decorated manager in recent football history believes it’s important for Rooney to want to go into the management side of the game, and says there’s no point in doing it just because someone asks you. Gareth Southgate agrees and thinks his football brain and vast wealth of experience will only stand him in good stead.
It's too early to tell, but even with Derby County in a precarious position, the signs are looking healthy when you consider their form and the fact that they are tough to beat.
