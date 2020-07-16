Watford FC at West Ham United: Team News, Starting XI Predictions

West Ham United hosts Watford FC in a Friday night clash that feels like a lower end of the table playoff match. Or maybe make that a play-in game, as the winner here could feel really good about securing safety in the top flight for next season. Both sides have picked up some important results lately, so there should be no shortage of confidence.

It’s a battle between the 16th and 17th placed sides, the last two safety positions in the table. The Hammers and Hornets are actually evened up on points too, so the three clubs below them, currently in the drop zone, might be pulling for a draw in this one.

Team News

For the hosts in London, Felipe Anderson and Robert Snodgrass face late fitness tests. Otherwise David Moyes, now in his second stint leading the club, has no fitness concerns for this one.

Regarding the visitors, Isaac Success, Gerard Deulofeu and Daryl Janmaat remain out injured. However, there are no new fitness concerns at this time.  Overall, one should really expect this edition of the series to be more fiercely contested than usual.

Starting XI Predictions 

West Ham United (4-2-3-1):Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Noble; Bowen, Soucek, Pablo Fornals; Antonio

Watford (4-3-3): Foster; Kiko Femenia, Kabasele, Dawson, Masina; Hughes, Capoue, Doucoure; Sarr, Deeney, Welbeck

West Ham United vs Watford FC FYIs

Kickoff: Fri July 17, 8pm, London Olympic Stadium

TV, Streaming: Sky Sports, Sky Go

Odds:  Watford FC win 27/20   Draw 2/1   West Ham United win 12/5

Form Guide: Watford FC  DLLLW     West Ham United LLWDW

Prediction West Ham 1, Watford 0

Goals might be hard to come by in this one, but we think the Irons will find a way, and get a result at home. Something has got to give when the league’s third worst road team meets the PL’s third worst home side.

