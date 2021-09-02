Watford FC 2021 Summer Transfer Window Report Card

An incredible summer transfer window is over. Whilst it was slow to get going due to the various international tournaments during June and July, it turned into one of the more wild rides in Premier League transfer window history.
It had everything from records being broken to legends returning home. With that in mind, let’s take a look at how some of the less prominent sides in the Premier League fared this year.
Watford entered this year’s transfer window looking to cut back on the wage bill. Club captain Troy Deeney ended his 11-year stay at the club returning to boyhood side Birmingham on a free transfer on deadline day.
He wasn’t the only big name to leave Vicarage Road, however, with Will Hughes and Isaac Success leaving for Crystal Palace and Udinese respectively. Nathaniel Chalobah left also, for Fulham on deadline day.
The incomings contained plenty of Premier League pedigree. Moussa Sissoko and Danny Rose were probably the biggest names, followed by Emmanuel Dennis from Club Brugge. Perhaps the pick of the bunch is Imran Louza.
The left-footed central midfielder joined from Ligue 1 side Nantes where he made 66 appearances. I feel if he is given a run in the first team he could make a massive impact from Watford. At 22 years old he is one for now and one for the future.
The retention of Ismaila Sarr is huge and he is the type of player who could win games via his own magic, so that should not be discounted.
There are too many ‘ifs’ for me to be too optimistic about the season ahead for Watford. A relegation battle looms large for them.
In
- Kwadwo Baah (Rochdale)
- Mattie Pollock (Grimsby Town)
- Imran Louza (FC Nantes)
- Ashley Fletcher (Middlesbrough) Free
- Danny Rose (Spurs) Free
- Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge)
- Dapo Mebude (Rangers)
- Peter Etebo (Stoke City) Loan
- Joshua King (Free)
- Vincent Angelini (Free)
Out
- Achraf Lazaar (released)
- Carlos Sanchez (released)
- Jerome Sinclair (released)
- Mamadou M’Baye (released)
- Ben Wilmot (Stoke City)
- Ignacio Pussetto (Udinese) Loan
- Adalberto Penaranda (Las Palmas) Loan
- Craig Dawson (West Ham)
- Tiago Cukur (Doncaster) Loan
- Bosun Lawal (Celtic) Compensation
- Troy Deeney (Birmingham)
TRANSFER WINDOW GRADE – C-
SIGNING OF THE WINDOW – IMRAN LOUZA
