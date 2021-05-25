Villarreal Starting XI Prediction vs Man United (Europa League Final)

Villarreal come into the Europa League final against Manchester United with their form being worrisome. But in Unai Emery they have a manager who knows how to win this competition. So who will feature in the starting line-up for this important game? The Spanish side lost their last La Liga game to Real Madrid and as a result, ended their season in seventh place.
They missed out on Europa League qualification and will have to settle for the Conference League now. United on the other hand are in good form and have plenty of players that are capable of troubling the Yellow Submarine defence.
Emery would want his players to be alert and look to prevent counterattacking opportunities that might emerge.
Villarreal vs Manchester United FYIs
Kick-off time: 8 PM, 24 May Wednesday
Starting XI Prediction: Villarreal Manchester United
Team News: Villarreal Manchester United
Form Guide Europa League: Villarreal (WWWWD) Manchester United (WWWWL)
The team from Spain will set up in their customary 4-4-2 formation that has Sergio Asenjo in goal. Due to a doubt over Juan Foyth’s availability, Mario Gaspar will start as the right-back and Alfonso Pedraza would be on the left. The duo of Raul Albiol and Pau Torres will be starting as the centre backs. These four need to be on their toes to prevent the Red Devils from scoring.
There is likely to be one change in midfield as Etienne Capoue drops to the bench. Former Arsenal player Francis Coquelin will be selected to partner Dani Parejo in the middle. On the wings, Yeremi Pino will be on the right with Manu Trigueros on the left.
Having Trigueros allows the Yellow Submarine to be flexible in their setup. They can push Pino forward and Trigueros can tuck into the centre to form an overload in midfield. These four will be key in setting the tempo for the Spanish side.
Up front, the two strikers select themselves in Gerard Moreno and Paco Alcacer. The former has had an outstanding season filled with goals. His ability to drift wide will cause problems for United and that can leave more room to attack for Alcacer.
If Villarreal are to get their hands on the cup, their forwards need to be clinical. Beating Manchester United is not going to be easy but Emery has the experience needed to guide his team to glory.
Predicted Villarreal Starting XI Against Manchester United (4-4-2):
Sergio Asenjo, Mario Gaspar, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Alfonso Pedraza, Yeremi Pino, Dani Parejo, Francis Coquelin, Manu Trigueros, Paco Alcacer, Gerard Moreno
