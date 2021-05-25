Villarreal Team News vs Man United: Samuel Chukwueze, Juan Foyth

Unai Emery will be contesting his fifth Europa League final when Villarreal face Manchester United on Wednesday. Who are the players that could miss out on the club’s biggest game of the season?
The Yellow Submarine have been patchy domestically, but it has been a completely different situation at the continental stage. Having already beaten one English side in Arsenal, they will be confident of taking on the Red Devils.
Villarreal vs Manchester United FYIs
Kick-off time: 8 PM, 24 May Wednesday
Starting XI Prediction: Villarreal Manchester United
Team News: Villarreal Manchester United
Form Guide Europa League: Villarreal (WWWWD) Manchester United (WWWWL)
There is a major doubt over the fitness of winger Samuel Chukwueze who has missed a significant count of games. The Nigerian didn’t make it to the matchday squad against Real Madrid on Sunday, and is being assessed ahead of the final.
Another player in the same situation is defender Juan Foyth. The Argentine got injured during the semi-final win over the Gunners, and he’s facing an anxious wait ahead of Wednesday night. If either of them are deemed fit, it would be a big boost for Emery.
The biggest threat that United have is when there is a turnover in possession, as they can run at the opposition with their pacey forwards. Villarreal need to be careful of these scenarios. Both their full-backs will have to keep an eye out for Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood in particular.
As for the Spanish side, their creative hub Dani Parejo will be tasked with finding that killer pass that can lead to a goal scoring opportunity. They have two excellent finishers in Gerard Moreno and Paco Alcacer, who can score from all sorts of situations.
Getting them adequate service would go a long way in helping Emery’s men get to a win.
This sort of a final is a day where all predictions and patterns of form go out the window. What matters is which team is able to perform on the pitch on that particular day.
Villarreal have the talent to trouble the best of teams, but need to be wary of the threat that Manchester United possess. If they can prevent any counter-attacks from developing, the Europa League title will be claimed by a Spanish club.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind