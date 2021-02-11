Leicester City Team News vs Liverpool: Vardy, Morgan, Justin, Perez

The main event of this Premier League weekend is no doubt Liverpool FC at Leicester City. You can call it a title chase elimination match, although to be fair, the fourth place Reds are probably already out of it. Their resounding defeat vs Manchester City last weekend may have been the nail in the coffin in regards to the title defense.
Not taking all three points here would just be lowering the coffin into the ground. As for third place Leicester, their title hopes are fading fast and only a victory would keep those flickering hopes aflame.
Wagering Info
The home side are favored in this one. Regarding betting tips for the upcoming match, you will typically see a price of about +235 coming for a Leicester win and +250 for a draw. It’s in this price range that both wagers are being offered, so if you see that level, it’s a fair one. Likewise for Liverpool at +108 to win.
So consider all these factors into account when placing your bets online. It makes sense that the Foxes are the favorites in this one, as they are three points ahead of the visitors.
Liverpool FC at Leicester City FYIs
Kickoff: 12:30 pm GMT Sat. Feb 13, King Power Stadium
TV: NBCSN, Online: NBCSports.com
Premier League Form Guide: Leicester City DWLDW Liverpool LLWWL
Leicester City Team News
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers will be facing his former side here, and when he does he will be unable to call upon the services of a few key players. The list includes Belgian midfielder Dennis Praet, Belgian full-back Timothy Castagne (hamstring, problem), young central defender Wesley Fofana and Captain Morgan.
Yes, very experienced defender Wes Morgan is also out of commission here. Additionally, there are doubts over the availability of the versatile playmaer in the back, James Justin, and Spanish forward Ayoze Perez.
Elsewhere scoring sensation and team talisman Jamie Vardy went more played more than 60 minutes in yesterday’s 1-0 FA Cup win over Brighton & Hove Albion.
On Castagne, Rodgers said the following, ahead of Wednesday’s FA Cup clash: “He’s probably another week to 10 days away.”
“He’s been working well with the medical team but he’s still a little bit of time away.”
On Vardy, he remarked that the forward “hasn’t lost too much fitness. That’s the reality. It’s only been a couple of weeks, and he’s got a great level of fitness.
“We gave him half-hour and you could see the dynamism he brings to the team. We’ll definitely get him some minutes on Wednesday, whether that’s in the first period of the game or the second. He’ll feature at some point.
“We’ll have a strong 11. We’ll make changes, there’s no doubt about that. We have to consider the month of games and the early kick-off at the weekend (against Liverpool). It will still be a strong squad.
“I’m also going to take the opportunity to look at one or two of our talented young players that have been working with us. We have a group of young players who have been training with us. And like what I’ve always tried to do, when I feel it’s the right moment for them to go in, I’ll give them the opportunity.
“With young players, you never know until you put them in. We want to get to the quarter-finals.”
Prediction: Leicester City 2, Liverpool FC 1
With Liverpool coming off a 4-1 loss, at home, to champions-elect Manchester City, they fell for the third straight time at home. Anfield is a fortress no more. Meanwhile Leicester’s goalless draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers was pretty uninspiring, and it left the Foxes with just one win in their last four league outings.
In other words, this is a match where both sides really need a win right now.
