With the Women’s World Cup starting up in a few days, we flashback to this piece on United States Women’s National Team Defender Kelley O’Hara ahead of the 2016 Summer Olympics.

USWNT Head Coach Jill Ellis has said that the team pent a lot of time working on their organized attack and that’s where O’Hara’s role expanded and she found her niche.Of course, she can also play multiple positions and take on additional roles, and that’s key when you can only bring 18 players to Rio for the Olympics.

USWNT 2023 Group Stage Schedule

All times CST

Vietnam Fri. July 21, 8pm

Netherlands Wed. July 26, 8pm

Portugal Tue. Aug 1, 2am

Thus #5 in the back line is one of the more important players on the USWNT on-the-pitch.

Now, off-the-pitch, you need to check out this fascinating and entertaining Kelley O’Hara video released by U.S. Soccer this week. O’Hara was in Brazil before and she, along with four other USA U17 teammates took a leisurely stroll into the jungle, where they encountered a group of bulls!

Not Chicago Bulls mind you, but wild animals. This wasn’t Pamplona, Spain either, so it wasn’t a by-choice recreational activity.

Have a watch below

