Future USMNT Star Yunus Musah Journeyed from Ghana to La Liga

With the likes of Christian Pulisic, Zack Steffen, and Josh Sargent amongst the many American talents looking to make a splash in the Premier League this season, the time is right to have a look at the future USMNT internationals who are also plying their trade on the continent.
You have a multitude of American youngsters at all levels of football in Germany but there are also future USMNT stars plying their trade all across the vast European football landscape in the 2021/22 season.
EARLY CAREER
Having been born in New York to Ghanian parents whilst on holiday, Yunus Musah lived somewhat of a cosmopolitan childhood. Having grown up in Italy, he moved to London to join the Arsenal academy at the age of 9. Having learned his trade and paid his dues he made the move to Spain and Valencia in the summer of 2019.
VALENCIA B
When he made the move to Valencia he was assigned to the B squad in the Spanish Segunda Division. He was 16 years old when he made his debut for the B team. He went on to make 17 appearances for the second side and scored his first professional goal toward the end of the season.
VALENCIA
Javi Garcia’s arrival in the summer of 2020 heralded a big chance for the American youngster. Yunus was called up to the main squad during pre-season training, and impressed enough to remain with the main squad as the season began.
On September 13, 2020, Musah made his debut for Los Murciélagos at the age of just 17 years old becoming the first Englishman and American to play for the legendary Spanish club. Not content with having that honor only, he went on to become the youngest non-Spanish player to score for the club when he netted in a 2-2 draw with Getafe aged just 17 years and 338 days.
He became a regular in La Liga for Valencia making 32 appearances on both the right and left wings in what was a tough season for his club as they finished 13th.
USMNT STORY SO FAR
Yunus has had a curious international career so far. Due to his cosmopolitan upbringing, he was eligible to represent United States, Italy, Ghana, and England. Playing in London it seemed natural that he would represent England, and he made his first appearances for the Three Lions at the u-15 representative level.
He continued playing for the three Lios representative sides through to the Under 18 level even facing off against the USA a couple of times. In total, he had 30 youth caps to his name for England when the opportunity of playing senior international football for the country of his birth arose.
Yunus was called up to the USMNT as part of a European-based squad to face Wales and Panama in November of 2020. The squad included 10 first-time internationals and an average age of just 22 years old. He appeared in both games making his debut against Wales in a 0-0 draw.
Despite Gareth Southgate and the English hierarchy being keen to lure him back to the Three Lions fold, Yunus made his final decision on who he would represent at the senior level on March 15, 2021, officially confirming his desire to represent the USA.
In my humble opinion, Yunus is the top pick of these players that we are profiling here at thesportsbank.net – he is a future global star of the game and it was a massive get to have such a special talent commit to representing the USMNT.
