Up next for the USMNT (United States National Men’s National Team) is the CONCACAF Nations League, a tournament that is being staged for just the second time ever. The Stars and Stripes won that tourney, beating arch-rival Mexico, in Denver during the early summer of 2021.

It was a very emotional final, and this clash, a rematch against Mexico, will be intense as well. The winners (Canada-Panama is the other clash) will meet in the title clash, while the losers will meet in the third place game, on Sunday.

CONCACAF Nations League Final FYIs

USMNT vs Mexico (renewing the Dos a Cero rivalry!)

Kickoff: Thurs June 15, 10pm EST

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast Info

Unfortunately, all four matches will not be televised in English, in the United States. They can only be watched via streaming, on a paid subscription service Paramount+.

Andrés Cordero will conduct play-by-play, joined by Maurice Edu for the CBS Sports presentation. The on-air talent team is listed in graphical format below. You can watch this match in Spanish though via Univision, a channel underneath the NBC Sports umbrella of networks.

USMNT News and Coaching Carousel

B.J. Callaghan is now the new interim manager, replacing Anthony Hudson, who was the caretaker boss after Gregg Berhalter’s contract expired. The US Soccer Federation has said specifically that this process, which has been super tedious and protracted enough already, will drags on further into the summer. Even Berhalter himself is still, at least officially, a candidate. As crazy and mind-numbing as that sounds.

According to our sources, Jesse Marsch is the front-runner, but given all the indecision on display within the USSF, and the glacial pace at which anything gets it done, we’re just going to say Marsch is more “was” than “is,” in regards to his status.

Tyler Adams, rehabbing a long term knee injury, is the only fitness concern/absentee here.

USMNT Starting XI Prediction vs Mexico

Matt Turner; Sergiño Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Miles Robinson, Antonee Robinson; Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Gio Reyna; Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi, Tim Weah

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories