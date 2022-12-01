One thing makes the matchup between the Netherlands and the USMNT a very interesting one: these two teams have a lot of the same strengths and the same weaknesses. Their defenses are both top notch, but their attacking thirds are very problematic. The Dutch lack creativity in the final third, while the United States just can’t finish off their chances. You also have two sides where the midfield is the strongest part of the team.

While the current sides are similar, their World Cup histories are in stark contrast.

World Cup Round of 16 FYIs

Kickoff: 1pm CST, Sat Dec 3, Khalifa International Stadium

USMNT Team News: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

World Cup Preview Segments: WGN Radio NTD News Insert Name FC

Google Result (90 Min) Probability Netherlands win 52% Draw 27% USMNT win 21%

Current FIFA world ranking: Netherlands 8, USMNT 16

The USA has only won one World Cup knockout round game, ever. That was against Mexico, in 2002 at the Japan/South Korea edition. Yet the U.S. hasn’t finished higher, in their history, than that quarterfinal appearance. It came in 1930, at the very first World Cup, which was a very different tournament. The USMNT went straight to the semis, from the group stage, where they were utterly annihilated by eventual runner-up Argentina.

There was the no third place game back then, but the USMNT finished third on tie-breakers.

Flipping over to the Dutch, now led by the inimitable Louis van Gaal (pictured above), this is a win-it-all-or-nothing kind of program.

They have been oh so close, a few times, but have never finished the job.

They finished second in the 1974, 1978 and 2010 World Cups, losing to West Germany, Argentina and Spain respectively. In 1998, they ended up in fourth place, losing to Brazil on penalty kicks in the semi-final. In 2014, in Brazil, they reached the semis again, but had to settle for the bronze, as they lost their semifinal, but won the third place game.

Let’s look at who Gregg Berhalter may start here, in his bid to keep the Dutch out of the ultimate winner circle.

We think the trio of injury doubts: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Josh Sargent, will all be passed fit to play. Even if they are not all totally 90 minutes match fit, 100% healthy, it is still win-or-go-home, and they are all very competitive. Thus, they’ll push on play through it.

USMNT Starting XI Prediction vs Netherlands (World Cup Round of 16)

Turner; Dest, Robinson, Zimmerman, Ream; McKennie, Adams, Musah; Pulisic, Weah, Sargent

Prediction: Netherlands 1, USMNT 0

Sorry, but it’s time for that slow, sad version of the theme song from the satirical comedy “Team America: World Police.” The Stars and Stripes will keep it close, but the run comes to an end.

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories