Another international period is upon us, and that means it’s time to look ahead to the next round of USMNT fixtures. World Cup Qualifying is needlessly complicated, so we’ll try to break it down to as simple as possible. It’s no longer the CONCACAF Hexagonal now, but instead the Octagonal. Basically it boils down like this, the top three move on as auto-qualifiers while the fourth place position goes to a playoff round of qualifying.
The United States Men’s National Team currently sit in second place behind only Canada, and just ahead of arch-rival Mexico. The Stars and Stripes aren’t in real danger of falling out of the top four, but they could very easily find themselves odd man out regarding the top three. Panama is still in play for the top three while Costa Rica are right behind them. Take a look:
CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Standings
Canada — 25 points
USA — 21 points
Mexico — 21 points
Panama — 17 points
Costa Rica — 16 points
El Salvador — 9 points
Jamaica — 7 points (ELIMINATED)
Honduras — 3 points (ELIMINATED)
The main event here below is the next edition of the Dos a Cero rivalry, which will take place at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. It’s always very emotional when the USMNT and El Tri get together. As long as the U.S. draw there it should be enough.
USMNT Schedule this International Break
at Mexico — March 24 — Mexico City, Mexico (10 pm ET)
vs. Panama — March 27 — Orlando, Florida (7 pm ET)
at Costa Rica — March 30 — San Jose, Costa Rica (9:05 pm ET)
How to Watch
Telemundo Deportes, Universo+, FS1 and FoxSports.com, CBS & Paramount+, ESPN & ESPN2
The World Cup will be played from November 21 to December 18 across eight stadiums in five cities across Qatar, and the WC draw is set for Friday April 1.
