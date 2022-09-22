USMNT Starting XI Prediction vs Japan

The United States takes on Japan in the first of the USMNT friendlies this international break. This friendly will be the perfect chance for the managers of both teams to assess their options heading into the World Cup in Qatar, starting November.

With these being the last friendlies before the World Cup, the expectation is that Gregg Berhalter will pick his strongest side available. The idea being that he can build some momentum heading into the biggest team sport competition that the world offers.

There is a good vibe around the USMNT squad at the moment. They haven’t lost in their last four international fixtures and have only suffered defeat once in their last eight matches. With that kind of form, the consensus is the USMNT should be able to take care of the Samurai Blue relatively easily.

USMNT vs Japan

Kick Off – Friday, Sep 23, 2022 at 1.25pm UK, Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf

Competition – International Friendly

Watch – TV: ESPN2 Live stream: fuboTV

Form – USA – WLWDWD Japan – WWWDWL

Odds – USA – +185 Japan – +150 Draw – +225

Starting XI Prediction

With quite a few first pick players missing from this squad, I think it will be an experimental lineup from gaffer Gregg Berhalter. The shape may be familiar, but names will be a little different.

GK – Matt Turner

DEF – Sam Vines, Mark McKenzie, Walker Zimmerman, Joe Scally

MID – Tyler Adams, Johnny Cardoso, Mark Tillman

ATT – Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Brendan Aaronson

Match Prediction

This should be a fantastic match, between two sides who could reach eye quarter final spots in the World Cup as a pass mark. The Blue Samurai won’t make it easy for the Stars and Stripes, But I think the USMNT might be just a bit too strong for them.

USA 3-1

