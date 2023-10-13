The USMNT (United States Men’s National Team) hosts Germany on Saturday afternoon in an international friendly where both sides are looking to make a statement.

“We always compared ourselves in terms of, you know, we wanted to compete with top-level countries,” USA and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie said on a media call yesterday. “We expect ourselves to win these games now instead of just competing with them.” Germany is of course top-level historically, but lately they have been the polar opposite.

USA vs Germany International Friendlies FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday, October 14 | 3 pm ET/12 pm PT

Location: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field | East Hartford, Connecticut

TV/Streaming: English- TNT, Spanish- Telemundo, Online- Peacock

Fun Fact: the USMNT has actually won two of the last three head to head.

USMNT Preview

Let’s start with the return of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna, who has recovered from the leg fracture that he suffered over the summer. Apparently, he has had a heart-to-heart talk with head coach Gregg Berhalter, and the two sides have now put behind them, a feud that was so childish and petty, we’d rather not recall it here at this time. And even the decision to bring back Berhalter, and worse the way in which they did it, well, we’ve already made our feelings known on that previously, so let’s just move on to the injury list. The Stars and Stripes have some key absences including the likes of team captain Tyler Adams (hamstring), PSV Eindhoven midfielder man Malik Tillman (unspecified issue) and Antonee “Jedi” Robinson (chronic pubalgia issue).

Germany Preview

This is a very rough period for Die Mannschaft as they heads toward their hosting duties for Euro 2024. Losers in their of their last four overall, the Germans are coming off early crash outs in the last two World Cups. And while their quarter-final showing at Euro 2020 was good, it is all still far below the standard that this program has.

Only Brazil has won the World Cup more often than Germany has, and the Germans also have 12 World Cup top three finishes in their history, so this is a very down cycle for them.

Ok that is minimizing it, they are, simply put, a total mess right now! Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has now replaced the recently sacked Hansi Flick in the dugout, following Deutschland’s lopsided loss to Japan in a September friendly.

They still do have a ton of experience, and quality though. Anyone who is on hand in New England this weekend will get the chance to see the likes of Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Ilkay Gundogan, Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rudiger, Marc Andre ter-Stegen and Kai Havertz (does he still qualify as quality?) play in person.

Starting XI Predictions

USMNT (4-3-3)

Matt Turner; Sergino Dest, Antonee Robinson, Chris Richards, Cameron Carter-Vickers; Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Luca de la Torre; Gio Reyna, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah.

Germany (4-3-3)

Marc ter Stegen; Antonio Rudiger, Jonathan Tah, Niklas Sule, Robin Gosens; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan; Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Kai Havertz.

Prediction: USMNT 2, Germany 2

