USMNT Starting XI Prediction vs Mexico (World Cup Qualifiers)

The Octagonal is reaching its climax and Team USA will probably need a least 5 points from a tough final three games to ensure they avoid an intercontinental playoff against a nation from Oceania. The top three places in qualifying will gain automatic qualification for Qatar ‘22 and it goes without saying that this is the goal for USMNT.
I will forgive USMNT fans for being ultra-confident heading into the next chapter of the Dos A Cero rivalry. 2021 was an exceptional year for the Stars and Stripes when it comes to facing El Tri. They faced them three times last year for three victories. Two cup finals and the reverse fixture in qualifying at TQL Stadium back in November all resulted in glory for the USA against their rivals south of the border. This will be no easy victory, however.
Mexico vs USMNT
When is it? Thursday, 24 March 2022 10 PM (ET).
Where is it? Azteca Stadium, Mexico.
Who’s in form? Mexico (LWWLW) USMNT (LLLWW)
USA Team News: go here
How to Watch/Stream? go here
What are the odds? Mexico(+105) USMNT (+250) Draw (+230)
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Podcasts
The USMNT has had a horrid time in qualifying fixtures against Mexico away from home. They are winless in fifteen attempts dating back to the 40s.
Starting XI Prediction
At goalkeeper, Matt Turner’s injury will be compensated by the fact Zack Steffen recently returned to training with his club, Manchester City. The Sky Blues backup will start between the posts at the Azteca this week.
In defense, the right-back position is up for grabs as Sergino Dest misses out yet again. I am going for experience for this fixture with DeAndre Yedlin starting here. The rest of the back four pick themselves. Miles Robinson and Walker Zimmerman will start at center back with Antonee Robinson starting at left-back. I am going cautious in the midfield with Kellyn Acosta partnering with captain Tyler Adams in a defensive midfield pivot.
Yunus Musah starts just ahead of them in a slightly more attacking role.
In attack, the right and left wings will be populated by two players who recently faced off against each other in the UEFA Champions League.
‘On the right-wing will be Lille’s Timothy Weah and on the left-wing Christian Pulisic from Chelsea. Pulisic has been enjoying a good run with Chelsea recently, frequently finding himself on the scoresheet.
Young Boys striker Jordan Pefok will get his chance to lead the line. The 25-year-old has been incredible for the Swiss side and has found the back of the net 22 times already this season.
Stuey Predicts
Despite their terrific recent form against their biggest rivals, I am not confident that the USMNT can win their fourth fixture in a row against Mexico. Mexico will be desperate for revenge, and with a partisan home crowd cheering them on, I think they’ll get the job done. Dos A Cero to El Tri.
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the 'After Extra Time' podcast.
