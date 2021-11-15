USMNT Starting XI Prediction vs Jamaica (World Cup Qualifying)

The USMNT can take a huge step toward qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a victory over a lackluster Jamaica side in Kingston on Tuesday. A win would see them maintain the top spot in the Octagonal as we enter the second half of fixtures in this final qualifying phase.
The Stars and Stripes are coming off of a huge 2-0 victory at home against Mexico. The Reggae Boyz let a lead slip in stoppage time in El Salvador as they returned home with a point following the 1-1 draw.
Jamaica vs USMNT FYIs
Kick-off time: 2 PM PST, 16 November Tuesday
Form Guide (All Competitions): Jamaica (DLDWD) USMNT (WWLWW)
The stage is set for a huge clash at ‘The Office’ in Kingston. Let’s take a shot at trying to predict what the starting XI will look like for Team USA.
It would be harsh on Zack Steffen to not retain his spot in goal. The Manchester City backup goalkeeper was terrific against Mexico. I think that just nudges him ahead of the Revs shot-stopper Matt Turner.
Both are tremendous goalkeepers and it will be fascinating to see who claims the number-one jersey as their own over the next 12 months or so.
The full-back positions are likely to be filled by DeAndre Yedlin on the right and Antonee Robinson on the left. I was hoping Gladbach youngster Joe Scally would get a start against Mexico, but it never materialized. He didn’t even make the bench. I expect to see him on the bench for this one.
In the heart of the defense, the loss of Miles Robinson is a big blow. The 24-year-old has been a regular starter this qualifying campaign and his unavailability will hurt the backline.
It does open the door for Hoffenheim defender Chris Richards to stake his claim for one of the central defensive spots.
I think he will pair up with Walker Zimmerman in this one. Zimmerman seems to be held in high regard by Gregg Berhalter and his staff, so I’d be surprised if he isn’t in the starting lineup.
The midfield triumvirate will also be shaken up due to the suspension of Weston McKennie. The Juventus midfielder will miss this one after accumulating two yellow cards in qualifying so far.
The deepest lying midfielder will be Tyler Adams. Ahead of him, I am going to pick a youthful pairing. I am going with Yunus Musah and Gianluca Busio to be the players starting in the more advanced positions in the middle of the park. I’d love to see this.
These two could be a big part of the national setup for years to come and it would be an exciting glimpse into the future. Don’t be surprised if Berhalter goes for a bit more experience. If he goes that route, expect to see Sebastian Lletget or Kellyn Acosta start.
In attack, we should see the return of Captain America Christian Pulisic to the starting lineup.
His goal-scoring cameo from the bench in the match against Mexico couldn’t have gone any better, and I expect he will play around 60-70 minutes in this one.
Brenden Aaronson is the player that will make way for Pulisic’s return. On the opposite flank, Tim Weah should continue with FC Dallas wunderkind Ricardo Pepi continuing as the focal point, in the center of the attack.
Jamaica has been pretty awful in qualifying so far and the US seems to be just hitting form at the right time. I expect a win for the Stars and Stripes as they consolidate their position at the top of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying.
