USMNT Squad Announced: Pulisic Back, Reyna, Dest Missing

The USMNT squad for the upcoming World Cup Qualifying fixtures has been announced, with coach Gregg Berhalter naming a 25 man roster for the upcoming fixtures against Mexico and Jamaica.
These are two massive fixtures in the grand scheme of WC qualifying, with the Mexico fixture in particular likely to have a huge say in taking one of the automatic qualifying spots. Berhalter said this in a release that accompanied the squad announcement:
“Our focus remains on a next game up mentality. After this window we’ll be more than halfway through the Octagonal, so we have a chance to position ourselves well heading into next year, when it comes to USA-Mexico, I’m excited for our players because it isn’t just a game – it’s an event.
This is the best of World Cup Qualifying, and our group is ready for the challenge.”
Christian Pulisic returns to the fold after recovering from the injury issues that have blighted his 21/22 season so far. His club coach Thomas Tuchel urged caution with his player to the USMNT staff.
It seems highly unlikely that he will start against Mexico, but he might be fit enough to start against Jamaica.
Borussia Monchengladbach full-back Joe Scally is in line to make his debut for the Stars and Stripes after some incredible form in the Bundesliga.
He has appeared in all 11 of the Bundesliga side’s fixtures this season and already has a goal and an assist to his name.
It’s not all good news for the USMNT European stars, however, with Gio Reyna missing out due to a hamstring injury and Sergino Dest absent because of a minor back concern.
There are ten MLS players selected for the roster this time around, with emerging superstar Ricardo Pepi joined by his fellow FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira.
Some of the bigger names to miss out on selection this time around include John Brooks and Matthew Hoppe.
Brooks released a statement, via Fox Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre, addressing the fact that he was left off of the roster: “The decision to leave me out of this camp isn’t surprising given some of my recent performances.”
This is a strong United States roster and a positive set of results this time around could really place them in pole position to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, consigning the pain of missing out on the 2018 version to the past.
NOVEMBER QUALIFIERS ROSTER:
Sean Johnson (NYCFC), Zack Steffen (Man City), Matt Turner (N.E Revs)
Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta Utd), Joe Scally (Gladbach), Sam Vines (Antwerp)
DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle), Brenden Aaronson (RB Salzburg)
Paul Arriola (DC United), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Tim Weah (Lille)
