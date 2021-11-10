USMNT Starting XI Prediction vs Mexico (World Cup Qualifier)

Arguably the two biggest sides in all of CONCACAF will do battle in Cincinnati on Friday night. The result of this contest between the USA and Mexico will have huge implications with regards to the final standings of the Octagonal.
Mexico is looking for some revenge after having been defeated in back-to-back cup finals against their rivals over the summer. Alternatively, the USA has seemed on the brink of catastrophe many times already during this World Cup qualifying campaign. That would make it all the more incredible if they can somehow register a 3rd win in a row against El Tri, and with that they would have half a foot in Qatar next winter for the big dance.
USMNT vs Mexico FYIs:
Kick-off time: 7 PM EST, 12 November Friday
USMNT Team News: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): USMNT (DWWLW) Mexico (DDWWL)
Here’s my opinion on how the USMNT will line up for this one.
The goalkeeping position is one that is very much up for grabs. On one hand, you have Zack Steffen, as the Manchester City number two is infinitely better with the ball at his feet than any other goalkeeping option in the squad.
On the other hand, you have Matt Turner. The New England Revs number one is the best shot-stopper of the goalkeeping options. It could be either, but for the sake of this article, I am going to go with Steffen.
I think he slightly edges Turner and gives the defense another passing option.
In defense, I expect to see 18-year-old Bundesliga starlet Joe Scally gain his first full international cap, starting at right-back.
Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson is clearly the first choice on the left. Barring any type of catastrophe, I expect him to start there.
In the heart of the defense, Miles Robinson will start and I am going for him to be paired with another Bundesliga option, Chris Richards, as the central defensive pairing.
The three-man midfield will have a familiar look to it as I expect Tyler Adams to continue as the deepest sitting midfielder, shielding the defense. Ahead of him will be Weston McKennie, who has seemingly paid his penance and has been welcomed back into the fold with open arms.
Sitting next to him I am going to pick Gianluca Busio. USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said himself that he is pushing for a starting nod and I expect him to be in the first team for this one.
He has been terrific in Serie A this season and the former Sporting Kansas player has a genuine chance to start this one.
In the wide attacking positions, I think it is a little early for Christian Pulisic to start. I expect him to make a 20-30 minute cameo for this one. With that in mind, I am going to pick Brenden Aaronson on the left and Timothy Weah on the right.
Through the middle in the center-forward role, I am going with Ricardo Pepi, despite his poor form at club level. The 18-year-old seems to me like a player that rises to the occasion in the big games.
This should be a great game and with this side, I have full confidence in the USMNT sending the home fans in Cincinnati home jubilant with a victory against Mexico.
