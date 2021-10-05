USMNT News: John Brooks Withdraws Due to Injury

In a huge blow for the USMNT, John Brooks has been withdrawn from the squad with a back injury. He joins the likes of Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna in missing the crucial World Cup Qualifiers this October international break. Head coach Gregg Berhalter intimated that there would be no replacement called up for the veteran Wolfsburg defender.
Brooks will not add to his 45 caps during this set of World Cup qualifiers. He will be keen to make amends however after he was poor during last month’s international fixtures.
Even being replaced at halftime in the Honduras fixture when America was staring down the barrel of an embarrassing defeat.
Along with the German-based center-back, Tim Ream was also withdrawn from the squad earlier this week and was replaced by Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman.
This will leave the Stars and Stripes with a somewhat inexperienced defense heading into Thursday’s sold-out World Cup qualifier with Jamaica in Texas. Mark McKenzie and Miles Robinson only made their debut in World Cup qualifying last month. Walker Zimmerman is yet to make an appearance in a qualifier, the same can be said for Hoffenheim center-back Chris Richards.
Team USA finds themselves in equal second place with Canada and Panama. They will be hoping to catch group leaders, Mexico this month after an incredibly poor start to qualifying last month.
After their highly anticipated, sold-out clash with Jamaica in Austin they travel to the Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez to face fellow second-placed side Panama before heading back home to host Costa Rica at Lower.com field in Columbus at the Crews brand new stadium.
They will be looking for a maximum of 9 points to get their qualification back on track. Anything less will be viewed as a failure and will ramp up the pressure on national team head coach Gregg Berhalter.
