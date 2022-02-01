USMNT vs Honduras Team News, Starting XI Prediction

After a disappointing trip to Canada, the USMNT will look to get its qualifying campaign back on track as they host Honduras at Allianz Field in Minnesota. The 2-0 defeat to CanMNT has seen the Stars and Stripes fall back to the pack somewhat.
The clash with Honduras has become a must-win fixture.
USMNT vs HONDURAS HISTORY
The United States has an outstanding record against Los Catrachos. They have an 18-4-5 all-time record against the Central American nation. Their first clash was in qualifying for the 1966 World Cup. The USA won that inaugural match 1-0, with a goal from Eddie Murphy (no, not that one) securing the victory.
Back in September, the USMNT seemed in dire straits at halftime of the last fixture between these two. 1-0 behind and staring down the barrel of a third consecutive qualifier without a victory, the US kicked into gear.
They scored four second-half goals to regain control of their qualification campaign.
LAST TIME OUT
At a freezing Hamilton, Ontario, the United States handed control of the Octagonal to their rivals north of the border. Cyle Larin got the ball rolling for the home side at Tim Hortons Field, before Sam Adekugbe put some gloss on the scoreline in junk time with his first international strike.
The result against CanMNT leaves the USA in a precarious position in World Cup qualifying. They remain in the top three, but only a solitary point ahead of fourth-placed Panama.
La Bicolor suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to El Salvador. Despite dominating the play, the home side failed to make their dominance count and fell victim to the counterattack on two occasions. The result leaves the Hondurans rooted to the bottom of the Octagonal.
USMNT vs Honduras FYIs:
When is Kick-off time? 7.30 PM EST, 2nd February 2022
Where is it? Allianz Field, St Pauli, Minnesota
Who’s in form? (All Competitions) USA (WDWWL) Honduras (LLLLL)
What are the odds? USMNT(-480) Honduras (+1300) Draw (+490) Goals over/under 2.5
Watching at home? FS1 (it’s not on an add-on premium streaming service this time, huzzah!), Univision, TUDN
TEAM NEWS
The Stars and Stripes will welcome back Tim Weah to their lineup after he was unavailable to travel to Canada because of their COVID-19 protocols. In other team news, Tyler Adams picked up a hamstring injury, and defender Chris Richards has picked up an ankle complaint. Both players are being monitored.
Adams, in particular, will be a tremendous loss for the USMNT if he can’t recover. Gregg Berhalter and his staff will have their fingers crossed that Adams can start in Minnesota.
Elsewhere, Zack Steffen is likely to have recovered from the back complaint that has kept him out of the last two qualifiers. After Matt Turner’s below-par display against Canada, it could be a timely return indeed.
STARTING XI PREDICTION
I think we might see a change between the posts. It may be harsh considering it was the first time Matt Turner has conceded multiple goals for the national side, but I think Zack Steffen comes in for this one. Provided he has overcome his back complaint 100%.
The back four will probably feature Walker Zimmerman alongside Miles Robinson in defense. I’d have expected more rotation in this position, but the ankle injury to Chris Richards rules that out.
After seeing him from the bench against Canada, I think it is time for Reggie Cannon to get a start at right-back, with Antonee Robinson continuing in the other full-back slot.
With Tyler Adams likely to miss out with injury, I am picking LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta to play the deepest role in midfield. Expect Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah to continue in their regular positions.
Ricardo Pepi is yet to start in this current batch of fixtures. I expect him to start against Honduras. Tim Weah will replace Brenden Aaronson on the right and Captain America himself, Christian Pulisic, starts on the left of the attack.
If things are going well, expect Pulisic to be hauled off early to give minutes to others in the squad.
MATCH PREDICTION
I am backing the USMNT to bounce right back from the defeat to Canada. A loss here could be disastrous, but I just don’t see that occurring. If the Stars and Stripes bring their A-game, this could be all over by halftime. I am an optimist, so that’s my pick:
USMNT 5 Honduras 0
