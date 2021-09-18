USA Star Jordan Pefok Making Noise for Both Club and Country

Jordan Pefok, the 25-year-old Team USA international and striker for Swiss champions BSC Young Boys saw his celebrity skyrocket this past week. His goal-scoring instinct paid dividends in a Champions League group stage match when he latched on to a woeful backpass from Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard to score the game winner in the 95th minute.
It gave the Swiss champions a shock 2-1 win over the heavily favored English footballing behemoths. It was the Washington DC native’s first appearance in the Champions League, and without a doubt this is one match he’ll remember for many years to come.
Having been scouted and signed as a seven-year-old by the French side Stade de Reims, Pefok made his way through the entire academy with the French side, fulfilling every academy player’s dream by debuting for his side at the age of 19. He came off the bench for 30 minutes against Toulouse in what would eventually be a 1-0 loss.
Jordan was made to wait for his second appearance for the club.
It was seven months later in a fixture against Girondins Bordeaux when once again he came off the bench, this time scoring the winner to announce himself to Ligue 1 and Stade De Reims fans.
He would go on to make 25 Ligue 1 appearances that season, scoring 3 goals and assisting a further 3 as his side was relegated to Ligue 2.
After his 16/17 season in Ligue 2 was one to forget, as he only made 8 apps, Pefok made up for it the following season. He really took the next step in his development by becoming the main goal scoring threat for his boyhood side. He would net 17 goals and lay on 7 assists as Reims went on to break the Ligue 2 record for most points in a season and gain promotion back to Ligue 1.
The following season would see a change of scenery for the American as he signed with Stade Rennais in the summer transfer window. He would make his European club competition debut in the Europa League. He would go on to score his first goal in Europe in the same season.
After making 44 appearances in all competitions for the French side over a two-year period, he would then be loaned out to Swiss side BSC Young Boys.
He would go on to score 15 goals in 32 appearances for the Swiss side as they romped to the title by 31 points. His performances in the title-winning season were enough for the now Swiss champions to exercise their option, and make his loan deal into a permanent one. The club must be reveling in this decision after the role Pefok played in their massive upset win over United on Wednesday night.
Pefok has gone on to represent the USMNT 8 times in his career. After opting to play for the French youth international sides, there was concern amongst the Team USA hierarchy he would shun the opportunity to play for the country of his birth.
On March 10, 2021, however, those fears were allayed as he officially declared himself for the US national side.
Two weeks later he would make his debut for the USMNT and he would score his first goal for the Stars and Stripes in a timely fashion, three months later, when he scored the winner in the CONCACAF Nations League semi-final, in the 89th minute, against Honduras.
Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu Pefok wears his mother’s maiden name – Pefok – on his jersey for both Team USA and BSC Young Boys.
Jordan Pefok might not be the youngest player we have profiled here at thesportsbank.net, but there can be no debating his career trajectory is heading in the right direction and I have no doubts that he will be a useful piece of the puzzle for the USMNT as they strive to reach their potential with this current golden generation.
