Luis Enrique’s formidable PSG swept all before them last season, finally ending their lengthy crusade to land the Champions League title for the first time in the club’s history following a sensational 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the competition’s final.

However, with the previous campaign in the rearview mirror, PSG and the rest of the continent’s biggest clubs are planning a fresh assault on Europe, and the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League already promises to be one of the most competitive editions of the tournament in decades.

To whet your appetite, we’ve taken a closer look at some of the early favourites for Champions League glory in 2026.

2025/26 UEFA Champions League – The Contenders

The favourites and defending champions – PSG

Star-studded French giants PSG won Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and the Champions League last season, and though they were unable to add the Club World Cup to their trophy haul in the summer, the Parisians should be the team to beat in the UCL again in 2025/26.

Bookmakers and sports betting sites have already installed Paris St. Germain as early favourites in UCL outright markets, and it would be a major shock if they weren’t involved in the final shakeup in the competition’s latter rounds next spring.

The new season is likely to be a test of their players’ motivation, however. The treble-winning heroics and highs of last season will be difficult to replicate, while it might also be a struggle to freshen up and improve an already complete team.

Indeed, instead of the transfer market, improvement might come from internal sources for PSG with talented youngsters Senny Mayulu, Ibrahim Mbaye and Noham Kamara all showing signs of promise.

The challengers – Liverpool

Recently-crowned English Premier League champions Liverpool were eliminated by eventual winners PSG in the UCL’s Round of 16 last season, though the Merseysiders have strengthened and will return for another bash at continental success in 2025/26.

The Reds have been proactive this summer and have recruited with precision, adding two of football’s most talented young fullbacks to their ranks in Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, who have arrived from Bayer Leverkusen and Bournemouth respectively.

The acquisition of German superstar Florian Wirtz for a deal that could be worth £116m was a showstopping deal and a major signal of intent from Liverpool and if the playmaker lives up to his reputation, the Reds could be difficult to stop.

Dutch coach Arne Slot still wants to add a top centre-forward to his team before August, with Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Etikite the top targets, and if Liverpool can tie up that last piece of business, they will have enviable options in the final third.

The dark horses – Chelsea

Chelsea haven’t been listed among the front runners for Champions League success by bookmakers in early outright markets; however, the Blues look well-equipped to ruffle feathers and defy expectations in Europe next term.

The Londoners have developed a taste for silverware, having won the UEFA Conference League in May and the FIFA Club World Cup in July, with the latter achieved with a pulsating 3-0 win over PSG in the final.

That robust and tactically smart win over the Parisians was impressive enough to suggest that Chelsea can go toe-to-toe with any of the continent’s biggest names in 2025/26.

The Blues have been one of football’s biggest spenders in recent years and they have already spent north of £200m on another clutch of new players this summer, with more recruits expected to arrive before the transfer window slams shut.

Chelsea’s deep squad has the right blend of pace, power and stardust to thrive in next season’s Champions League, so don’t be surprised if Enzo Maresca’s outfit make an impact in the tournament’s latter stages.

