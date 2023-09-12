UCL: Top odds for lead scorers

The season will take another twist after the first international break with teams gearing up for action in Europe. The most awaited competition is definitely the UEFA Champions League. Manchester City will be out to defend their title, which they bagged as part of a treble last season. There are never guarantees for defending champions finding it any easier in this competition.

But as City plans for their title defence, so will their main forward man Erling Haaland be planning on retaining the top scorer’s accolade. His first season at City was tremendous, and his goals played a key role in the team’s wins. He has once again started strongly and will definitely be among the players favored to do well. Popular bookmakers for betting on football will surely have this among other tournaments as their top options for betting. Some like Bet365, BetVictor, and more will definitely be among the ones reviewed on such platforms as Cheekypunter.

Tongues wagging

So who are some of the players that will keep tongues wagging this time, as far as goal scoring in the Champions League is concerned? We have already mentioned Haaland. There is no way we can rule out the big Norwegian after his 12 goals last season guided City to their first Champions League title.

He has already started this season with a bang and by the time we went to the international break he was already leading among the scorers in the Premier League with six goals. Barring injury, Haaland will take this run of form to the Champions League when action starts.

Kylian Mbappe is another player we believe will not fall too far off this list. The Frenchman rejected overtures from the Saudi Pro League sides to stay on at PSG. The fact that he will be the key point man after Neymar and Lionel Messi’s exits means the chances he will shine are even more. He is a potential top scorer in the competition.

Rejected overtures

Harry Kane is another player who rejected overtures from Saudi Arabia, to sign up with Bayern Munich. The player and the team’s ambitions align perfectly and this seems a match made in heaven. Kane seemed short of trophies at Tottenham Hotspur, while Bayern seemed to suffer without an out and out forward after Robert Lewandowski’s departure.

That seems to have been solved by Kane’s arrival and the striker has settled in easily, making him a good pick to emerge top scorer in Europe. Another top player to watch is Victor Osimhen. After his heroics with Napoli last season, there was expectation all over that he would leave for pastures green.

However the Italian champions held on and he will hope to replicate his season last year, in the Champions League. His season in Serie A has started well and Napoli will be banking on him when their European journey begins. Robert Lewandowski’s experience too can’t be overlooked in this case.

Barcelona haven’t had it great in the Champions League in the last two seasons. However, after winning the league title last season, they will come more ambitious and this could just be Lewy’s moment for the Catalans.

