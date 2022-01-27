U6 soccer drills which younger players will love

Are you looking for fun soccer drills that your kids will love? There are lots of drills out there to choose from, but the most important thing is that they have to be fun. After all, kids aren’t going to want to participate in boring drills. Aside from being fun, U6 soccer drills should also introduce the key skills that young players will be able to develop throughout their training.
Drills for young players should also be flexible so that you can adjust them based on the needs of the players. Luckily, here at Playform, we’re here to help. We’ve done our research and gathered the U6 soccer drills that you can incorporate into your kids’ soccer. Keep reading for our range of fun soccer drills that young players will love to get involved in.
Dribble Knockout
If you’re looking to improve dribbling skills and ball control, the Dribble Knockout drill is the perfect activity to incorporate into your training. Dribbling is one of the most important skills in soccer so it’s a great skill to start with. It’s also super simple. The drill begins with each player dribbling around the playing area while trying to knock other players’ balls out of bounds.
If a player has their ball kicked out, they begin dribbling outside of the playing area. The last player to remain inside the grid wins! Although this drill is great for developing young players’ dribbling skills, you can combine it with other dribbling drills from the Playform app for the best results.
First to Finish
This second fun soccer drill involves two teams and is great for teaching young players to work together effectively. After all, being a good team player is one of the most important attributes of a soccer player. Both teams have their own goal and cone which must be dribbled around before a player attempts to shoot. The drill itself is points-based, with the first player to score winning a point for their team. Whichever team has the most points is the winner. This is another drill that helps develop dribbling skills and also encourages players to practice shooting at speed.
Tug of War
Chances are you’ve probably heard of the popular game ‘Tug of War’. Well, this drill is like the soccer drill version of that game! It helps to develop players’ passing accuracy while engaging them in a fun experience. This drill involves two teams that have to try to move the soccer ball across their opponent’s end line. They do this by making passes from behind the cone line and trying to knock the target ball over the line. The winner is the first team that manages to successfully knock the target ball across their opponent’s end line.
You can even use this drill as a fun warmup for older players because kids of all ages enjoy it. For an extra challenge, the coach can even ask players to use their weak foot only, which will help them gain confidence playing with that foot. For more passing drills, the Playform app has a variety of drills that help improve control and accuracy.
Fill the bucket
The Fill the bucket drill is another fun soccer drill for younger players up to ten. It encourages players to develop their ball skills and is an overall fun drill. The drill begins with dividing the team into groups of three. Each team will be given 6 balls with 3 balls placed at each end of the playing area. Both teams have to try to get all 6 balls into the four cones area in the middle which is the ‘bucket.’
They must dribble the ball to the bucket and then stop it with their foot before running to the other side and tagging the next player. Whichever team manages to get all 6 balls into the bucket first is the winner!
Empty the bucket
Empty the bucket is the perfect drill to follow up Fill the bucket. You don’t have to set up any additional equipment so it’s quick and easy to do. You can keep players in their existing themes or mix things up and change the teams around. The objective of this drill is the opposite of the Fill the bucket drill, players must attempt to empty the bucket by retrieving the balls one by one and dribbling them to the end line. They then tag a teammate who does the same thing and the first team to empty the bucket is the winner!
Freeze Tag
In Freeze Tag, the coach gets to be hands-on in the drill! Every player has their own ball, and the coach is ‘it’ and has to tag players. However, if a player is tagged, they still have the chance the continue playing. All they have to do is touch the ball with the bottom of their foot six times, alternating the foot each time, and they can continue playing the drill.
This drill works best in short bursts with breaks in between for the coach to make any comments as necessary. To mix things up, you can change the activity they have to do when tagged.
Conclusion
We hope that this blog gave you some new ideas for fun drills to incorporate into kids soccer training. If you’re still looking for more drills, the Playform app has a wide variety of drills that target each of the important skills in soccer. Whether you’re looking to work on your dribbling, passing, shooting, heading, or physical skills, we are sure that you’ll find something helpful on Playform. Don’t miss your chance to participate in a training plan with soccer pro Manor Solomon or our Soccer 24/7 plan which improves your soccer skills in just seven days.
You can even compete in competitions and challenge yourself to reach the top spot on the leaderboard. With Playform, anything is possible.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind