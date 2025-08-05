In a season defined by unpredictability, late drama, and defensive frailty, the 2024/25 Premier League campaign proved one old football adage truer than ever: a 2–0 lead can be the most dangerous scoreline in football.

From Goodison Park to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, clubs found out the hard way that comfort breeds complacency—and that no advantage is safe in the modern game.

Here’s a look at the most dramatic collapses of the season, where teams went two goals up only to walk away with nothing.

Everton’s Double Disaster

It’s rare for a team to lose a 2–0 lead once in a season—Everton did it four times, twice in the same week.

The Toffees were cruising at home against Bournemouth, leading 2–0 well into the final stages of the match. But what followed was historic for all the wrong reasons: they became the first team in Premier League history to surrender a two-goal lead after the 87th minute, losing 3–2 in a collapse that stunned Goodison Park.

If that wasn’t painful enough, Everton repeated the nightmare just days later. Facing Aston Villa, they again raced into a 2–0 lead—and again lost 3–2. No side in Premier League history had ever suffered this fate twice in the same season, let alone within days.

It was a brutal week for manager Sean Dyche, who admitted post-match: “We’re making the same mistakes and getting punished. That’s on us.”

Everton also lost points after leading with a two-goal advantage against Man Utd and Ipswich meaning they dropped 10 points from a 2-0 lead. If they held on to all four leads it would have catapulted the Toffees up into 9th place in the Premier League, just two places off European football!

Spurs’ Soft Centre Exposed

Tottenham Hotspur’s season was plagued by inconsistency, but nothing summed it up more than their historic failure to protect two-goal leads.

In a chaotic clash with Brighton, Spurs were 2–0 up at the break and seemingly in control. But defensive errors and a lack of urgency saw them concede three second-half goals, losing 3–2 in what would become a theme of their season.

Worse was to come. Hosting Chelsea, Ange Postecoglou’s side again jumped out to a 2–0 lead—only to lose 4–3 in a match that turned into a rollercoaster. Spurs set an unwanted Premier League record in the process: the first club to lose ten matches after going two goals ahead.

Another notable collapse came at the Emirates, where Aston Villa dealt a significant blow to Arsenal’s title hopes. Despite falling two goals behind, Villa clawed their way back with goals from Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins to snatch a dramatic point.

Leicester City, back in the top flight, produced arguably the most emotionally charged comeback. Down 2–0 to Southampton, they clawed back to win 3–2—thanks to a dramatic winner eight minutes into stoppage time. It marked the club’s first-ever victory in the Premier League after trailing by two goals in 64 previous attempts.

Even Manchester City, champions-elect, found themselves trailing 2–0 at home to Crystal Palace. Unlike others, they responded in emphatic style—eventually winning 5–2, with Kevin De Bruyne leading the charge.

The Numbers Behind the Narrative

This season witnessed an unprecedented trend: seven different teams came from two goals down to win—a new Premier League record.

This season has seen a record 8.6 % of goals scored at 90+ minutes, with many snatching outcomes at the last gasp. Teams trailing by two goals have often found the energy and time—thanks to added minutes and fresh substitutes—to claw their way back.

Final Whistle: A Season of Surprises

The 2024/25 campaign reminded us all that no lead is truly safe. Whether due to tactical naivety, loss of concentration, or simply the ever-improving quality of the chasing teams, the old myth of the “safe” 2–0 cushion was well and truly shattered.

For managers, fans, and players alike, the message was clear: close the game out—or prepare for heartbreak.

