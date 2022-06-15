Yves Bissouma: Brighton Midfielder on Tottenham Hotspur Radar

The European football season is over, and that means the transfer rumor mill is going into overdrive. The Champions League final has been run and done, signifying the end of the footballing calendar in Europe. Now, it’s time to cast an eye on the player movement market.
Almost every club in the Premier League will be on the lookout for someone. A player that can transform their fortunes, or just keep standards up. From champions in Manchester City to newly promoted Nottingham Forest, they will all be looking for a player who can improve their squad.
Today, we will have a look at the latest player to be linked with Tottenham Hotspur. The north London club is expected to make a big splash in the Premier League.
Daniel Levy promised Antonio Conte a £150 million transfer kitty this off-season.
Yves Bissouma
Several sources have reported that highly coveted Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma is close to sealing a move to Tottenham. We believe the Malian midfielder to be booked in for a medical at Spurs this week. We believe the deal to be worth around £25 million, an absolute steal for a player linked with Liverpool, Manchester City and PSG in recent months.
With one year left on his current deal at Brighton, the Seagulls had to accept the offer, or risk losing Bissouma for free next season.
Conte was interested in the midfielder in January, but couldn’t agree on a fee with Brighton. That hurdle has now been cleared, and we consider it a matter of when, and not if, Yves Bissouma signs for Tottenham. At 25 years old, I expect the defensive midfielder to reach his peak in the next couple of years. Those years should occur at Spurs if his medical goes well. Reports suggest he will sign a five-year deal.
Bissouma had an up and down campaign last season at the AMEX Stadium. Much like his team. He featured primarily as a defensive midfielder for Graham Potter’s Side. The Seagulls finished the season in ninth place, just missing out on European football.
The Malian international had some issues off the pitch last season. Police arrested him under suspicion of sexual assault last October. Police released him, but he remains under investigation with no outcome yet determined.
Of course, Tottenham qualified for the UEFA Champions League last season. That is presumed to be a huge motivator for Bissouma, who is yet to feature in the top tier of continental football.
MY TWO CENTS – LIKELIHOOD 99%
This is one deal that seems to be on the verge of being made official. Hence my 99% likelihood rating.
It is not before time for the talented defensive midfielder. We have linked him with top-tier clubs across Europe for the last couple of seasons. Whilst Spurs are not top of the pile by any stretch of the imagination, Bissouma should develop nicely and play most matches.
This is a good deal for both club and player.
Stuart Kavanagh is a sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is the co-host of the 'After Extra Time' podcast.
