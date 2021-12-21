Spurs were finally back in action at the weekend as they faced Liverpool in the Premier League. What ensued was a Christmas classic as the unfancied Tottenham outfit secured a point against the title challenging Reds. Harry Kane was back to his best in the Liverpool clash, scoring a goal and setting another one up.
He also squandered a bunch of chances too, but it was still nice to see the England captain back to his very best after a subpar season thus far. Many names that you wouldn’t normally see starting in the Premier League, regularly, also featured for Tottenham including Harry Winks and Dele Alli. The former, in particular, was impressive.
Tottenham vs West Ham FYIs:
Kick-off time: 7.45 PM GMT, 22nd December 2021
Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham West Ham
Form Guide (All Competitions): Tottenham (LWW*D) West Ham (DWLDL)
Let’s look at who might make up the starting XI for this quarterfinal matchup against West Ham United.
With Italian understudy Pierluigi Gollini reportedly still having COVID, France captain Hugo Lloris will start in goal.
Joe Rodon will slot into the anchor role with Davinson Sanchez and Ben Davies on either side of him in a three-man defense.
Matt Doherty might just redeem himself at the right-wing back, as Emerson Royal gets a rest. On the left-hand side, Sergio Reguilon is poised to start after featuring from the bench in the league at the weekend.
I am picking the same midfield three that featured against Liverpool. Harry Winks, in particular, was excellent. Dele Alli showed glimpses of what he is capable of and Tanguy Ndombele barely put a foot wrong. All three deserve a chance to start again here.
I am picking a front two for this clash and I think Harry Kane should build on his good showing at the weekend. Son Heung-min has earned a rest, however, with Lucas Moura coming into the squad in the South Korean’s place.
I think that the Spurs have enough to win here. The Hammers have been poor recently, and I liked what I saw from Tottenham against Liverpool. A semi-final beckons for the North London side.Follow paulmbanks
