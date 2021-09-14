Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Stade Rennes

Tottenham enter the new and unfamiliar world of the UEFA Conference League when they travel to France to face Stade Rennes on Thursday. What kind of team is manager Nuno Espirito Santo going to select for this game?
The north Londoners suffered their first Premier League defeat at the weekend and will want to make amends for that. The French side are a good team with a number of exciting talents, thus it will not be easy to come away with the three points.
Stade Rennes vs Tottenham FYIs:
Kick-off time: 5:45PM GMT, 16 September Thursday
Tottenham Team News: Go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Stade Rennes (WWWLL) Tottenham (LWWWL)
There are likely to be a few changes made for this game. One of them is going to be the inclusion of Pierluigi Gollini in place of Hugo Lloris. With Spurs expected to line-up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, Matt Doherty will start as the right-back, with Reguilon on the left.
The knee injury suffered by Eric Dier is going to result in Ben Davies slotting in as a centre back. The Welshman will be partnered with Japhet Tanganga.
In the centre of midfield, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is surely going to start, and the Dane is likely to be along with Oliver Skipp.
The duo have formed a dependable partnership and will be relied on to get the team going.
Hojbjerg in particular will have a lot on his plate as he helps the Spurs defence keep the Rennes attackers at bay.
Summer signing Bryan Gil should be starting this game and the Spaniard will be stationed on the left-wing. Dele Alli will once again be deployed as an attacking midfielder and his runs in behind the hosts’ defence will be crucial in determining the outcome of the game.
Due to the unavailability of certain players, we can expect to see Lucas on the right-wing.
Harry Kane as always will be leading the Tottenham attack and will want to find the back of the net. The Englishman is the key to the visitors getting a good result and the Spurs players will look to find him at every opportunity.
Despite facing tough opposition, the English side should get the win.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI vs Stade Rennes (4-2-3-1):
Pierluigi Gollini, Matt Doherty, Japhet Tanganga, Ben Davies, Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Lucas, Dele Alli, Bryan Gil, Harry KaneFollow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind