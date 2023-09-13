Tottenham Hotspur have looked like a brand new team, thus far in the early season, under Ange Postecoglu. When he was hired, it didn’t generate a ton of excitement or make big waves, but so far Angeball is really working out.

We always wondered what the identity of the team would be once Harry Kane left, but here we are, with Spurs sitting second in the table as play resumes this weekend, following the conclusion of the first international break.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 16, 3pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Sheffield United 17th, 1pt, DLLL Tottenham 2nd, 10 pts, WWWD

Google Result Probability: Sheffield United 9% Draw 15% Tottenham 76%

And Postecoglu has done it despite a slew of injuries, which we covered in the last post. While the fitness crisis at White Hart Lane isn’t abating any time soon, imagine what the North London club might be able to do once they get all hands on deck.

Up next is a league fixture against Sheffield United, and that really looks like a great chance to get three more points. The Blades are struggling mightily right now.

Let’s take a look at what Ange might do with his first team selection.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Sheffield United

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, James Maddison; Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison, Heung-Min Son

