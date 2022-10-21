Tottenham Hotspur were the loser (well, actually the biggest loser was Cristiano Ronaldo, more on that here) in massive midweek clash against Manchester United on Wednesday. The result signaled, perhaps, which side might be further along in their big six big time rebuild. Do Tottenham have title challenging credentials this season? Maybe not so much.

But they’ll be in the top four mix, and hoping to join them in that derby are Newcastle United, who should qualify for some form of European football when all is said and done this season.

Tottenham vs Newcastle FYIs

Kick: Sunday, Oct 23 2022 4.30 PM Local Time

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple Podcasts

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Form Guide: Tottenham LLWWLW Newcastle WDWWD

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 46% Newcastle 27% Draw 27%

In other words, some crucial points will be on the line here when Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United get together for the Sunday matinee fixture. Without further ado, let’s try to get inside the mind of Spurs manager Antonio Conte, and attempt to predict his first team for this one.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Bentancur, Perisic; Son, Kane

Prediction: Tottenham 2, Newcastle 1

I really think the hosts will bounce back nicely in this one.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

