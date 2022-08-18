Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Wolves

Tottenham heads into this Premier League clash with Wolverhampton as one of the league’s most in- form teams. Tottenham are on a sensational run, having suffered just one defeat in their last thirteen matches. Their goal return in that run has been fantastic as well. During this vein of rich form, Spurs have netted 33 goals, whilst conceding just eight.

Their opponents are in a completely different place right now. Wolverhampton’s form can only be described as a slump. Wolves are winless in their last nine league fixtures, losing six and drawing three. The pressure will be on manager Bruno Lage to turn things around quickly. Failure to do so could see him become the leader in the EPL managerial sack race.

Despite all this, Wolves will fancy themselves being able to take something away from this match. They have an outstanding record against Tottenham in recent years, particularly when playing away from home.

Wolves at Tottenham FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday, Aug 20, 12:30 pm local, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Team News Material: Go Here

After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple

Google Result Probability: Tottenham victory 70% Draw 18% Wolverhampton victory 12%

Watch: USA Network

Starting XI Prediction

Hugo Lloris will remain in goals for Spurs. The veteran Frenchman will need to put his best foot forward with a World Cup just around the corner.

Spurs three-man defense has served them well, and I expect it to continue. Last year’s defensive triumvirate has been the back three of choice so far this year and I do not expect that to change. That means Eric Dier anchors the back three, with Cristian Romero and Ben Davies either side of him.

At wing-back I am going with Matt Doherty to replace Emerson Royal on the right. On the left I think Ryan Sessegnon will start, with Ivan Perisic coming on to play twenty minutes at the end of the match. It is time to unleash Yves Bissouma from the starting whistle, so that means Rodrigo Bentancur drops to the bench. Pierre Emile Hojbjerg starts alongside the Malian international. The attack will comprise Harry Kane, last week’s savior playing through the middle. Heung Min-son will look to find some better form after struggling against Chelsea on the left. Dejan Kulusevski starts on the right.

Match Prediction

This one is a potential banana skin for Spurs, but I am backing them to turn it around. I think the last minute equalizer against Chelsea will buoy them and they will take that momentum into this one. A rare win for Spurs at home over Wolves.

Tottenham 3-0

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He also co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

