Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham United

It’s a London derby with a whole lot on the line as North meets East when Tottenham takes on West Ham United this weekend. Spurs haven’t had a substantial record in London derbies this season. The Lily Whites have won just two of seven capital city clashes this season. A loss here would have them staring down the barrel of their worst season record in London derbies since 2004/05.
It’s not only the local derby ledger that is riding on this fixture for Spurs. This match could have huge ramifications for any top 4 hopes Tottenham may have. A loss here could be terminal to top-four hopes, whereas a victory could see them amongst the pacesetters for that hotly contested fourth place.
Tottenham vs West Ham FYIs
When is it? Saturday, 19 March 2022 12.30 PM.
Where is it? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.
West Ham Team News, Starting XI Prediction: go here
Who’s in form? Tottenham (LWWLW) West Ham (LLLWW)
What are the odds? Tottenham(-140) West Ham (+380) Draw (+300)
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Team News: go here
Goalkeeper
Hugo Lloris remains the key man between the posts for Tottenham. While his level has certainly declined this season, the Frenchman is without a doubt the number 1 for the foreseeable at Tottenham Stadium. Pierluigi Gollini is nowhere near Premier League standard, as I have stated frequently. Lloris starts here.
Defense
I don’t see a whole heap changing as far as the Spurs back three is concerned. Argentine Cristian Romero will flank Englishman Eric Dier, with Welshman Ben Davies playing to Diers left. This is a solid back three that will be buoyed because they kept a clean sheet against Brighton. Their second in their last three matches.
Matt Doherty seems ahead of Emerson Royal at right-wing-back. Personally, I think the two are around the same level. I am going with Doherty for continuity’s sake, but Royal starting would not surprise. Sergio Reguilon continues at left-wing-back in Ryan Sessegnon’s absence.
Midfield
The more I see Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg play together in this Spurs midfield, the more convinced of them as a midfield two I become. Hojbjerg is quality and has been since he entered the PL with Southampton. Bentancur is excelling as adapts to the rigors of the Premier League. These two definitely start this must-win contest.
Forward
I took a big swing and a miss in my last prediction for Spurs starting XI. I predicted rest for Kulusevski and Heung Min-son. They weren’t rested, and it left me with egg on my face. My logic here is if they aren’t rested for a Brighton game they should win easily, they definitely won’t be rested for this huge match against a direct top 4 rival. So it’s the Swede and the South Korean playing either side of Harry Kane in this one.
Stuey Predicts
This is a massive fixture. The loser of this match will cease to be a contender in the top four race?. Usually, I’d go on about how Tottenham won their last match, so they’ll lose this one. Given West hams European exploits this past week, I don’t think it is that simple. I don’t do this often, but I am going to sit on the fence and predict a 1-1 draw that will help neither side.
