Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Watford FC

Tottenham Hotspur could find themselves just two points off of fourth place in the Premier League table with a victory on New Year’s Day against Watford. Yep! The same Spurs side I derided and chastised for almost the entire first half of the 2021/22 season, both on this website and the After Extra Time podcast could begin 2022 within touching distance of a Champions League qualification place.
Their transformation under Antonio Conte, whilst not surprising, has been stunning. They have gone from the side that does the least running per match in the league to the side that does the most running per match in the league by quite some distance.
Conte is getting a tune out of Harry Kane too, which is great for the North London club. There you have it, Spurs fans. Unmitigated praise for your club from me. Now we are friends again, join me as I gaze into my crystal ball to see how Spurts might lineup against Watford on New Year’s Day.
Watford FC vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs:
Kick-off time: 3 PM GMT, 1st January 2022
Team News: go here
Premier League Preview Podcast: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Watford (L***L) Tottenham (*DWWD)
Frenchman Hugo Lloris remains the key man between the sticks for Spurs. Though he isn’t as good as he was in his prime, he is still world class, and firmly entrenched as the first choice ‘keeper.
Eric Dier will once again anchor a three-man center-back system. He will probably have his usual compadres in defense accompany him. That is Ben Davies to his left and Davinson Sanchez to his right.
First choice wing-back pairing Emerson Royal and Sergio Reguilon will start on the right and left-wing, respectively.
There is a slight question mark over Reguilon’s fitness after Antonio Conte substituted him at halftime against Southampton, but I think he will play.
Pierre Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp will reunite in the center of the park. It’s painfully unlucky for Harry Winks, who has been tremendous since working his way back into the first team.
This duo is the future though, so that sees the man with the most London name ever missing out.
In attack, Harry Kane will play centrally. He’s back in the goals and that is bad news for every team that is not Tottenham. South Korean Heung Min Son and Brazilian Lucas Moura will flank him.
I think Spurs will win here, and Antonio Conte heaps the pressure on his compatriot Claudio Ranieri in the Watford dugout.Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Fair enough Stuart we are friends again. It’s an excellent characteristic to admit when you are wrong, one which i have myself.
Only trouble is I’ve never been wrong.