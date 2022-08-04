Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton

Antonio Conte’s Spurs host Ralph Hasenhüttl’s Southampton to kick off their respective 2022/23 Premier League campaigns. It is a tough assignment for the Saints who have had a poor pre-season. Southampton will have a hard time against this Spurs outfit, who I expect to be one of the best in the league this season.

Although he will miss two of his new signings, I still expect an impressive performance from Conte and his men. The squad has had a full season under the Italian firebrand and that should hold them in good stead this season.

With Champions League matches approaching swiftly from the horizon, these early days will be a chance to cement a spot in the Tottenham Starting XI. Speaking of starting XI’s, here’s how I see Spurs lining up at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Tottenham vs Southampton FYIs

When is it? Saturday August 6, 2022 3 PM UK Time.

What is the Team News? go here

Where is it? Tottenham Stadium, London

Who’s in form? Tottenham (-WDWL) Southampton (LDDWL)

What are the odds? Tottenham (-265) Southampton (+800) Draw (+425)

STARTING XI PREDICTION

Despite some iffy form in parts of the 2021/22 campaign, Hugo Lloris remains the first choice goalkeeper for the North Londoners. He also remains captain ahead of England national team icon and living club legend Harry Kane.

Conte is famous for his three-man defense, and I expect that to continue. Eric Dier will start in the middle with Argentine Cristian Romero to his right and new signing Clement Lenglet to his left.

In the wing back spots, Matt Doherty starts on the right and new signing Ivan Perisic will start at left wing back.

In the middle of the park, Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre Emile Hojbjerg start. They were the favored duo during last season’s revival. The pair will need to put their best foot forward to keep new signing Yves Bissouma out of the team when he returns from injury.

The old adage if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it springs to mind when I think about the Spurs attack. Son Heung-min is the reigning Golden Boot winner and Harry Kane is one of the greatest strikers of his generation. With that pair, you could play almost anyone on the right-hand side of the attack. Spurs have not just anyone to play that role either, they have Swedish superstar Dejan Kulusevski.

All that attacking talent, with Richarlison to be added to the mix from next week. Wow!

MATCH PREDICTION

I will be very surprised if Tottenham doesn’t account for Southampton easily. It could be a long season ahead for Southampton, whose form took a huge dip in the second half of last season. I fully expect Spurs to take advantage of a Saints side that is low on confidence.

Spurs 3-0.

