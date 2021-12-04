Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Norwich City

Tottenham Hotspur comes into their next match, against Norwich City, full of confidence under their new manager Antonio Conte. Yes, the Italian might have had some embarrassing results on the continent, as the gaffer of the North London club, but he still has the team performing well in the Premier League, picking up seven of the available nine points thus far.
In what is a strange quirk of a stat, Tottenham Hotspur love playing on Sundays, particularly at home. In their last fourteen Premier League fixtures played at home on the seventh day, Spurs have won 11 and lost three.
Tottenham vs Norwich FYIs:
Kick-off time: 2 PM GMT, 5th December 2021
Form Guide (All Competitions): Tottenham (WDWLW) Norwich (LWWDD)
For Norwich, they have not had a happy time playing Premier League fixtures in London. Prior to their victory over Brentford, a couple of weeks ago, they had not won in their previous 25 PL fixtures played in the capital city.
If they were to win against Spurs, it would be their first back to back victories in London for almost 30 years.
This is where I usually embellish my psychic powers and gaze into the crystal ball in an attempt to predict the starting XI for Spurs. No such abilities are required this time, as Spurs are expected to play the same starting XI as they did against Brentford.
In case you need a refresher – here is how that line-up looked. The captain of the World Cup holders, France, Hugo Lloris lines up in goal. He has conceded just one goal in his past three Premier League fixtures and is a lock when picking the goalkeeper for Spurs.
The defense is anchored by Eric Dier, with Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier playing either side of him. The selection of Sanchez against Brentford surprised me after his calamitous display against NS Mura. To his credit, he was great against the Bees and helped his side keep a clean sheet. A great response from the Colombian.
The wing-backs are undisputedly the first choice in this current moment. Serge Reguilon has been terrific on the left, whilst Brazilian Emerson Royal has settled in well to life in the Premier League since his summer transfer move from Barcelona.
Oliver Skipp and Pierre Emile Hojbjerg will start in the middle of the park for Spurs. The pair have struck up an amazing partnership and could develop into one of the best central midfield pairings in the competition.
In attack, Heung Min-Son will line u on the left. The South Korean is dangerous when he is on form, and he has been working his way to that kind of form in the last few weeks. Brazilian veteran Lucas Moura will start on the right.
England captain Harry Kane should start as the number nine. Kane has scored from the spot in his last three matches against Norwich.
He could create history if he scores a fourth consecutive penalty against Norwich, as no player has scored four consecutive penalties against a specific opponent before.
I am going for a draw here. Norwich has impressed me recently and I still don’t trust Spurs 100% at the moment.Follow paulmbanks
